Agilent Names Allison Ballmer Senior Vice President Of Strategy And Corporate Development

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) - Get Report is pleased to announce Allison Ballmer has been named the company's new senior vice president of Strategy and Corporate Development, reporting to Agilent President and CEO Mike McMullen.

Ballmer will lead the corporate development team in identifying, developing, and evaluating merger-and-acquisition plans globally, as well as program management of integrations. She also will lead enterprise strategy while collaborating with Agilent businesses groups to drive critical growth initiatives across the company. Ballmer will serve as a key member of the executive staff and as an adviser to the CEO to help shape the company's overall strategic direction.

"With nearly 20 years in the biotech industry — the last two being at Agilent — Allison brings a wealth of experience to this role. Her depth of knowledge in global business and marketing will serve Agilent well as we look to continue our Build-and-Buy growth strategy," McMullen said.

Prior to joining Agilent in May 2018 as vice president of Business Development and Strategy for the company's Diagnostics and Genomics business, Ballmer spent nearly a decade of her career at Switzerland-based Roche, a multinational healthcare company that operates pharmaceutical and diagnostics divisions.

She currently holds the role of lead director of the board of directors at Mission Bio, a California venture-backed company focused on genomics and precision medicine.

Ballmer holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

About Agilent Technologies

