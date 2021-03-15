Agilent Announces The 8697 Headspace Sampler With Integrated Intelligence

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) - Get Report today introduced the Agilent 8697 Headspace Sampler, the first headspace sampler with integrated gas chromatography communication. It marks the expansion of intelligence capability that was first launched with the Agilent Intuvo 9000 GC System in 2016 and later in 2019 with the Agilent 8890 and 8860 GC Systems.

"We recognized the increasing needs of our customers, especially in the pharma space, to have greater remote access and increased instrument intelligence," said Mike Zhang, vice president and general manager of Agilent's Gas Phase Separations Division. "With the introduction of Intuvo four years ago and the 8890 and 8860 GCs two years ago, Agilent has been expanding the intelligence, diagnostics, and troubleshooting capabilities of our GC platforms."

The 8697 offers several benefits. Advanced hardware features, such as a microchannel-based EPC (electronic pneumatic control) module with atmospheric pressure compensation and valve-based sampling, allow for unprecedented precision and performance. Customers will also have increased troubleshooting capabilities, more robust connections between the HS and GC system, and integrated instrument connectivity through the increased headspace-gas chromatography system intelligence.

On a more detailed level, removable sample racks can be exchanged while the headspace sampler is operating so that customers can add samples while the sequence is running. An isolated carrier flow path allows for alternate carrier gas use and safely vents vials. Also, because the complete HS-GC system is on the GC touch screen, customers can easily communicate with it anywhere the lab network will allow.

"The 8697 fits into the 'sweet spot' for a number of samples customers tell us they want," added Eric Denoyer, associate vice president of marketing for Agilent's Gas Phase Separations Division. "We're excited to continue introducing smart, connected instruments and extend beyond the GC platform."

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) - Get Report is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life. Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal year 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210315005166/en/