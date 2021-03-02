Agilent Announces Darlene Solomon Award Presented To University Of Geneva Scientist Noemi Jiménez-Rojo

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that the recipient of the 2021 Darlene Solomon Award is Noemi Jiménez-Rojo, a postdoctoral fellow studying membrane biology, lipid diversity, and function at the University of Geneva.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) - Get Report today announced that the recipient of the 2021 Darlene Solomon Award is Noemi Jiménez-Rojo, a postdoctoral fellow studying membrane biology, lipid diversity, and function at the University of Geneva. The award was presented at a virtual ceremony during the International Singapore Lipid Symposium (iSLS) being held March 1-5 in Singapore.

"Multidisciplinary approaches that include mass spectrometry will be crucial in the following years to uncover new lipid functions," said Dr. Jiménez-Rojo. "I am honored, and I look forward to contributing further towards advancing research in this field, as well as making science more diverse and inclusive."

"The Darlene Solomon Award further demonstrates Agilent's continued support for scientific and leadership development for women in the field of mass spectrometry and life sciences," said Sudharshana Seshadri, vice president of Agilent's Mass Spectrometry Division. "Exposing junior scientists to cutting-edge technology and workflows that impact discovery and development in multiple end-markets can be career-making. The Agilent Mass Spectrometry Division is proud to be a co-sponsor of this award."

The award is co-sponsored by FeMS (Females in Mass Spectrometry) and Agilent and was created for early-career scientists to promote mass spectrometry research and provide financial support to attend various mass spectrometry conferences sponsored by Agilent or FeMS or both. Ideal candidates for the award include junior scientists who are poised to benefit from access to cutting-edge research in lipidomics, systems biology, and clinical research and are looking to gain more exposure to industry-leading technologies in this space.

As the 2021 awardee, Dr. Jiménez-Rojo will be able to travel to mass spectrometry conferences, as well as spend time at the state-of-the-art Agilent Global Solutions Development Center in Singapore, working alongside senior Agilent scientists to gain hands-on practical experience with Agilent products and workflows serving the life sciences and applied market space. Dr. Jiménez-Rojo will also have the opportunity to engage with key female leaders within Agilent for coaching and career advice.

Darlene Solomon, Ph.D., is senior vice president and chief technology officer for Agilent. She oversees Agilent Labs with a focus on life sciences and diagnostics, and manages the company's university relations, corporate library, and external venture investments. In her leadership role, she works closely with Agilent's businesses to define the company's technology strategy and R&D priorities. Solomon is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and serves on multiple academic and government advisory and review boards, including current and past appointments to the National Academies' Board on Chemical Sciences and Technology and the Visiting Committee on Advanced Technology of the National Institutes of Standards and Technology.

FeMS is an international community-led initiative to create a network of support for women in the field of mass spectrometry. FeMS goal is to bring together, encourage, empower, and facilitate visibility of women in mass spectrometry - and to create connectivity between all members of the mass spectrometry community. FeMS strives to engage our entire community: women in mass spectrometry and their supporters - to hear and learn from all perspectives. As a global network FeMS supports all related events where women working the MS field gather. More information and resources can be found at https://femalesinms.com.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) - Get Report is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life. Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com.

