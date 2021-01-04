Agile Therapeutics To Participate In Fireside Chat At The H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Virtual Conference

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women's healthcare company, today announced Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Al Altomari will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Virtual Conference.

The fireside chat will be available for on-demand listening beginning Monday, January 11, 2021, at 6:00 AM Eastern Time on the Investors section of the Agile Therapeutics website at www.agiletherapeutics.com, under the Events & Presentations tab. The archived webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.Agile Therapeutics is a women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today's women. Our product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our initial product, Twirla ®, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion ®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com . The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company's website.

