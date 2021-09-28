Agile Therapeutics Partners With Carli Lloyd, U.S. Women's Soccer Star And Four-Time Olympian, To Bring Awareness To Women's Health Topics

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women's healthcare company, announced today a partnership with U.S. Women's Soccer legend, Carli Lloyd. The partnership with Agile will focus on bringing awareness to women's health topics, and Agile's commitment to elevating women's healthcare.

Lloyd, who will play her final game for the U.S. Women's National Team on October 26 th against South Korea, was attracted to the company's mission of addressing the healthcare needs of today's women.

"I'm excited to be partnering with a company solely dedicated to women's health," said Lloyd. "I aim to work with organizations that focus on things I care about, and staying healthy has been a priority for my career on the field and will continue to be so as I look ahead to my next chapter. Agile's focus on bringing women options and knowledge when it comes to their healthcare decisions is a mission I'm proud to be part of. And the fact that I'm a Jersey girl, representing a New Jersey company makes it even better."

Agile has built its brand around a commitment to addressing women's health needs. It received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in February 2020 for its first product, Twirla ® (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system, a weekly contraceptive patch. It currently has four additional contraceptive products in its pipeline.

"Carli's ' always believe and never quit' attitude fits what Agile Therapeutics believes as a company," said Al Altomari, CEO of Agile Therapeutics. "We've been selective about aligning with the right partners at the right time, and Carli is someone who seamlessly fits our corporate culture, aligns with our values, and understands the importance of empowering women, especially young women, to reach beyond their limits, believe in themselves, and never compromise, especially with their healthcare."

As a growing company, Agile sees this partnership as an opportunity to help further develop its culture and corporate brand by partnering with leaders who share the company's values and mission..

"Our short-term goal is to establish Twirla in the contraceptive market, and our long-term mission remains the same: Build a robust women's health franchise, and Carli is a critical piece of that puzzle," said Altomari. "She's been a vocal advocate for women, and her voice is an important one in the national conversation about women's health and healthcare needs. We want to be sure we communicate our message and commitment to women's health in an authentic and relatable way. This is a mission we share with Carli, and we are proud to welcome her to our team."

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.Agile Therapeutics is a women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today's women. Our product and product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our initial product, Twirla®, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol), a transdermal system, is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com . The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company's website.

About Twirla®Twirla (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system is a once-weekly combined hormonal contraceptive (CHC) patch that contains the active ingredients levonorgestrel (LNG), a type of progestin, and ethinyl estradiol (EE), a type of estrogen. Twirla is indicated for use as a method of contraception by women of reproductive potential with a body mass index (BMI) < 30 kg/m 2 for whom a combined hormonal contraceptive is appropriate. Healthcare providers (HCPs) are encouraged to consider Twirla's reduced efficacy in women with a BMI ≥ 25 to <30 kg/m 2 before prescribing. Twirla is contraindicated in women with a BMI ≥ 30 kg/m 2. Twirla is contraindicated in women over 35 years old who smoke. Cigarette smoking increases the risk of serious cardiovascular events from CHC use. Twirla is designed to be applied once weekly for three weeks, followed by a week without a patch.

