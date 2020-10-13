Aggreko Picks FlexGen Energy Storage System To Power Up Siberian Drilling Ops

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexGen, a leading energy storage integrator, delivered a Solid State Generator (SSG) energy storage system to Aggreko to power up Siberian drilling rigs and reduce costs while greening operations. Aggreko is a global industrial equipment and services provider. The SSG is integrated with Aggreko's gas power generation system so it can take large steps in load without compromising voltage and frequency.

"We are pleased to partner with Aggreko to deliver better performance and efficiency, and lower costs for drilling customers," says Steve Panagiotou, FlexGen's director of commercial operations. "We have been integrating our energy storage systems with gas power generation for more than 8 years. As a result, we are seeing increased demand for that solution from industrial and data center operators who are interested in reducing carbon footprint without sacrificing reliability or performance."

Bottom-line payoff: Lower operating costs and reduced fuel consumption

Siberia has an abundance of natural gas that's produced for export and consumption. FlexGen's SSG is paired with Aggreko's modified-hybrid package that uses power from state-of-the-art, thermal high-efficiency gas generators. Not only does this integrated system run the drills to mine the natural gas, but it uses that same field gas itself - reducing fuel consumption by up to 20%. The overall benefits include reduced operating costs, lowered emissions and enhanced reliability and efficiency by using stored energy when it's needed most.

This project marks the third energy storage system that FlexGen has deployed in support of Siberian oil and gas drilling operations. FlexGen also provides its products and services across the world, including Nigeria, the U.K., Austria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

