Agendia Presents New Data Demonstrating MammaPrint's Clinical Utility In Treatment Decisions For Ultra-Low Risk Breast Cancer Patients At The European Society For Medical Oncology Virtual Congress

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agendia, Inc., a world leader in precision oncology for breast cancer, today presented data at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020 showing that MammaPrint's Ultra-Low risk threshold can identify postmenopausal breast cancer patients who will have an excellent prognosis with limited or no tamoxifen treatment.

The presentation, "Avoid systemic overtreatment of postmenopausal breast cancer patients with Ultralow MammaPrint result," can be found in the ESMO virtual exhibit.

Adjuvant anti-estrogen therapy is a widely-used therapy for estrogen receptor positive breast cancers, but as with many cancer treatments, may cause serious side effects. In this analysis, researchers sought to validate whether the MammaPrint Ultra-Low risk category can accurately identify postmenopausal, node-negative breast cancer patients who would have an excellent survival rate after surgery with no chemotherapy and a limited duration of or even no endocrine therapy.

This study confirms findings from the STO-3 Trial, previously published in 2017 in JAMA Oncology, and continues to show that the use of MammaPrint to stratify patient populations could help prevent the overtreatment of breast cancer patients.

"These data are particularly exciting because they continue to demonstrate utility for MammaPrint in the clinically low risk patient population. The study suggests that we may be able to de-escalate endocrine treatment for these patients," said William Audeh, MD, MS, Chief Medical Officer at Agendia. "We are pleased to present results that illustrate not only the potential of MammaPrint to identify which patients may be spared chemotherapy, but also to indicate patients who may not require five years, and certainly not ten years, of endocrine therapy. These data could be used to spare some women with ultra-low risk breast cancer from being over-treated."

Agendia is committed to providing immediate, actionable data points and furthering research that will allow for breast cancer patients and their care teams to confidently make the most personalized treatment decisions.

About Agendia

Agendia is a precision oncology company headquartered in Irvine, California, committed to bringing early stage breast cancer patients and their physicians the information they need to make the best decisions for the full treatment journey. The company currently offers two commercially-available genomic profiling tests, supported by the highest levels of clinical and real world evidence that provide comprehensive genomic information that can be used to identify the most effective breast cancer treatment possible for each patient.

MammaPrint®, the 70-gene breast cancer recurrence assay, is the only FDA-cleared risk of recurrence test backed by peer-reviewed, prospective outcome data and inclusion in both national and international treatment guidelines. BluePrint®, the 80-gene molecular subtyping assay, is the only commercially-available test that evaluates the underlying biology of a tumor to determine what is driving its growth. Together, MammaPrint® and BluePrint® provide a comprehensive genomic profile to help physicians make more informed decisions in the pre- and post-operative treatment settings.

By developing evidence-based novel genomic tests and conducting groundbreaking research while building an arsenal of data that will help treat breast cancer, Agendia aims to improve patient outcomes and support the evolving clinical needs of breast cancer patients and their physicians every step of the way, from initial diagnosis to cancer-free.

Agendia's assays can be ordered on core biopsies or surgical specimens with results in as little as 5-7 days to inform pre- and post-operative treatment decisions. For more information on our assays and our ongoing trials, please visit www.agendia.com

