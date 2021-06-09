Agency Revolution Named By WealthManagement.com As Top Insurance Technology Provider In 2021 Industry Awards

SAN DIEGO, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agency Revolution, an FMG Suite company and a leader in insurtech marketing solutions, today announced that it has been selected as a finalist in WealthManagement.com 2021 Industry Awards for its innovative Accessibility Lock ™ technology.

Now in its seventh year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards honors individuals and business initiatives that help financial advisors better serve their clients. This year, there were more than 900 entries submitted and 221 different organizations were selected as finalists. View the full list of finalists.

Agency Revolution's Accessibility Lock™ technology is the only AI-powered, machine learning website accessibility solution for insurance agents. While Agency Revolution websites are built with accessibility features in place, activating Accessibility Lock™ adds another layer of protection that automatically scans every 24 hours to ensure full accessibility in compliance with ADA, WCAG 2.1, and other global requirements.

The website add-on was designed to maintain the unique design, integrity, and functionality of a website while allowing it to be easily read by visitors with disabilities. Site visitors may further customize their individual viewing experience by adjusting graphics, text, multimedia, navigation, or other site elements.

"We believe in the power of technology to provide equal access, information, and opportunity to everyone, including people with disabilities," said Scott White, CEO of FMG Suite. "By offering Accessibility Lock™, we're proud to help protect insurance agents from the rapidly growing number of demand letters and lawsuits resulting from non-compliance with web accessibility standards."

About Agency Revolution Agency Revolution, an FMG Suite company, has served the insurance industry for more than 25 years with a SaaS-based marketing platform to help independent insurance agents and brokers automate their communications, build deeper, more meaningful client relationships, and grow their agencies. From professionally designed websites backed by an award-winning content library, to a collection of marketing, communication, and relationship-building tools, Agency Revolution empowers the modern insurance agency with the services and solutions to advance how they do business and grow.

