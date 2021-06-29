Age-related Macular Degeneration Market In Pharmaceutical Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The age-related macular degeneration market will witness USD 4.00 billion growth during 2021-2025, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the age-related macular degeneration market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The age-related macular degeneration market is expected to witness a neutral impact during the forecast period due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Tecnavio expects the market growth to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses are going through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the next normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Participants:

AbbVie Inc.: The company offers biodegradable implants for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients.

Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Inc.: The company offers ALK-001 an oral drug to treat age-related macular degeneration.

Amgen Inc.: The company offers age-related macular degeneration under the brand name ABP 938.

Age-related Macular Degeneration Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Age-related macular degeneration market is segmented as below:

Type

Wet AMD



Dry AMD

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The age-related macular degeneration market is driven by the high prevalence of AMD. In addition, a strong pipeline and expected approvals for drugs are likely to trigger the age-related macular degeneration market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

