AGCO To Host Analyst Meeting

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company (AGCO) - Get Report, a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and solutions, announced today that it will conduct a virtual analyst briefing on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The meeting will include presentations by Eric Hansotia, AGCO's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Andy Beck, AGCO's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Seth Crawford, AGCO's Senior Vice President, Precision Ag and Digital. The briefing will begin at 8:30 a.m. E.S.T. and is expected to conclude by 10:30 a.m. Investors may register for the event by accessing the link on AGCO's corporate website in the "Investors" section at www.agcocorp.com. The virtual analyst meeting will also be archived immediately afterwards.

