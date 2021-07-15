AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and solutions, announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, (AGCO) - Get Report, a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and solutions, announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per common share to be paid on September 15, 2021 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business August 16, 2021.

About AGCO:

AGCO (AGCO) - Get Report is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions and delivers high-tech solutions for farmers feeding the world through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®, supported by Fuse® smart farming solutions. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $9.1 billion in 2020. For more information, visit http://www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

