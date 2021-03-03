AGCO Announces Farmer-First Strategy (Photo: Business Wire)

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, today announced its farmer-first strategy designed to maximize value creation for its key stakeholders.

AGCO (AGCO) - Get Report, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, today announced its farmer-first strategy designed to maximize value creation for its key stakeholders.

During its 2021 Virtual Analyst Briefing, Eric Hansotia, AGCO's Chairman, President and CEO introduced AGCO's new Purpose and Vision statements that, when combined, offer powerful insight into the role AGCO intends to play for farmers and within the agriculture industry. AGCO's Purpose is to deliver "Farmer-focused solutions to sustainably feed our world" and its Vision is to be the "Trusted partner for industry-leading, smart farming solutions."

AGCO will realize its Purpose and Vision by continuing to leverage its award-winning, differentiated brand portfolio to offer farmers exceptional customer experiences that reinforce brand promises and provide high-quality, smart farming solutions that deliver customer value. We will partner with dealers to engage and support farmers throughout the lifecycle from purchase to replacement. Embedded in the business are four environmental and social pillars that create value for stakeholders and strengthen the reputation of the agriculture industry: advancing soil health and soil-carbon sequestration, decarbonizing our operations and products, elevating employee health, safety and wellbeing, and prioritizing animal welfare in food production.

Reinforcing AGCO's goal to help farmers increase net farm income by improving yield or reducing waste, Seth Crawford, Senior Vice President, Precision Ag and Digital, showcased AGCO's approach to unlocking this significant customer value. Leveraging its Fuse precision ag technology across the core brand portfolio, growing its global, Precision Planting retrofit business, and optimizing its collaboration with sales partners through the Digital Customer Experience to better serve farmers are key elements of AGCO's strategic focus in this dynamic space.

Mr. Hansotia summarized AGCO's farmer-first strategy, "Our strategy is custom built to place farmers at the center of everything we do. Deeply understanding our customers' needs and aligning our business to meet and exceed their expectations will deliver sustainable stakeholder value and help secure the global food supply for future generations."

