Agari Raises Awareness Of Phishing Attacks That Weaponize Identities

FOSTER CITY, Calif. and LONDON, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agari , the market share leader in phishing defense solutions for the enterprise, made available today key resources CISOs can use to help develop strategies that curb all types of phishing threats linked to identity, individual and brand. Twin challenges continue to vex CISOs and their teams -- a constant influx of executive imposter phishing email incursions and a remote workforce managing sensitive communications through email.

In support of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) , Agari has created the Agari Cybersecurity Backpack, which provides digitally the essentials that enterprises need to have a better understanding of their threat landscape and how to defend their entire ecosystem.

Elements of the backpack include access to the following and more:

The latest ACID threat actor dossier on Russian BEC ring Cosmic Lynx

Our most popular case study highlighting how an international bank achieved 97% ROI on its email security investment

Access to a free course created by Agari partner KnowBe4 titled "Social Media: Staying Secure in a Connected World"

"We're all in," said Armen L. Najarian , Chief Identity Officer, Agari of the company's participation in NCSAM. "Raising awareness for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month among the information security ecosystem helps mitigate the effects of vicious email attacks. We often hear from CISOs that the identity deception problem is so vast and complex that it's tough to choose where to begin. We hope that our resources and support throughout the coming month will help in some small way."

Access the digital Agari Cybersecurity Backpack today.

About AgariAgari is the market share leader in phishing defense solutions for the enterprise. Through applied science, the Agari Identity Graph™ delivers valuable business context to every email risk decision. Agari ensures outbound email from the enterprise cannot be spoofed, increasing deliverability and preserving brand integrity. It also protects the workforce from devastating inbound BEC, VEC, spearphishing, and account takeover-based attacks, reducing business risk and restoring trust to the inbox. Learn more at agari.com.

Media Contact Jean Creech AventSr. Director, Global Corporate CommunicationsAgari+1 843-986-8229 jcreech@agari.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agari-raises-awareness-of-phishing-attacks-that-weaponize-identities-301144764.html

SOURCE Agari