Against The Overwhelming Odds Of A Pandemic--Quicklotz Lands On Inc. 5,000 List

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine announced that Shelby, NC headquartered Quicklotz landed at #3615 on its annual Inc. 5000 list which is the most prestigious ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

As a marketplace leading and multifaceted liquidation enterprise fueled by consumers growing appetite for great deals on high quality products their current brands include:

Quicklotz.com

Everything Must Go

Off Price Luxury

ubiduwin.com

Retail locations in North Carolina and Texas have proven a national appetite for a dynamic and adaptive model for bringing value to individuals including a vast community of resellers who see the company as their reliable supply chain.

Quicklotz online marketplace allows consumers to make money by reselling liquidation and overstock merchandise. Individuals looking for extra income during the current economic climate have found the Mystery Box offerings and case lots at quicklotz to be a lifeline during this pandemic.

Perhaps most notably their online flash auction platform ubiduwin.com just launched in January 2020 has become a nationally preferred and fast growing destination for over eight thousand registered users.

Featuring electronics, tools, home furnishings, global fashion brands and a full array of one-of-a-kind discoveries these items are put in "fast, furious and fun" 2 minute selling cycles with unheard of $5 entry bids regardless of the retail price.

Against the unforeseen challenges of a Covid-19 pandemic, ubiduwin was launched just prior to America's online shopping trends skyrocketing. Big box stores and traditional retailers have seen a dramatic shift with consumer increasingly migrating to online shopping venues.

Company CEO Samuel Pires noted, "We are blessed to provide an opportunity to America's shoppers with great deals while creatively engaging them with 21st century consumer experiences. Innovation. Excellence. Integrity. These are our guiding principles moving into the uncharted waters of tomorrow."

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/against-the-overwhelming-odds-of-a-pandemicquicklotz-lands-on-inc-5-000-list-301122520.html

SOURCE Quicklotz