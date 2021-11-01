AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) (the "Company") announced today that it will release third quarter 2021 financial results prior to the market open on Friday, November 5, 2021.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) - Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Report (the "Company") announced today that it will release third quarter 2021 financial results prior to the market open on Friday, November 5, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the call, please dial 1 (888) 424-8151 at least five minutes prior to the start time. International callers should dial 1 (847) 585-4422. The passcode is 5251 212.

A presentation will accompany the conference call and will be available prior to the call on the Company's website, www.agmit.com, under "Presentations" in the "Investor Relations" section.

For those unable to listen to the live call, an audio replay will be available following on November 6, 2021 through December 5, 2021. To access the replay, please go to https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=BB230EA5-6865-4857-B902-133A6A79DF8C&LangLocaleID=1033. The replay passcode is 50249645.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a mortgage REIT that opportunistically invests in a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of Residential Investments and Agency RMBS. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., a leading privately-held alternative investment firm focusing on credit and real estate strategies.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.agmit.com.

About Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P.

Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P. ("Angelo Gordon") is a privately held limited partnership founded in November 1988. The firm currently manages approximately $44 billion with a primary focus on credit and real estate strategies. Angelo Gordon has over 550 employees, including more than 200 investment professionals, and is headquartered in New York, with associated offices elsewhere in the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.angelogordon.com.

Source: AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211101005917/en/