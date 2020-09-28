AFWERX Announces USNC-Tech Selected To Exhibit At EngageSpace

SEATTLE, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AFWERX , the catalyst for fostering innovation within the U.S. Air Force, announced USNC-Tech as one of the select companies participating in the AFWERX Space Challenge initiative at EngageSpace , a two-day virtual event on September 29 and 30.

"The solutions submitted for these space challenges represent the bleeding edge of space innovation," stated Brennan Townley, AFWERX Challenge Collaboration Lead. "We're excited to highlight these innovators and connect them with opportunities across the space ecosystem."

USNC-Tech is developing a suite of commercial atomic batteries (CABs) which can enable sustained operation for years or even decades. CABs can supply power in locations without access to sunlight, during solar storms, or in harsh environments such as the Van Allen Belts. These batteries can be used for milliwatt to kilowatt applications such as thermal heat, electricity, or passive x-rays for remote sensing. USNC-Tech's patent-pending manufacturing process is designed to reduce the cost of radioisotope power by a factor of 100 compared to traditional Pu-238 radioisotopes and comply with new regulatory standards being established by the FAA.

"We want to be the AA battery of the future," states Dr. Christopher Morrison, CAB project leader at USNC-Tech. "CAB batteries possess one million times the energy density of a chemical battery and can be deployed in the most challenging environments."

The DoD Commercial Space Partnerships Challenge strives to identify cutting-edge commercial satellite technology and uncover new payload ideas, designs, and prototypes.

The EngageSpace event will feature highly-engaging opportunities to connect, educate, and innovate with other like-minded attendees, industry leaders, individual innovators, academia, and investors, as well as military and government leaders. The entire event is designed to transform and accelerate the industry and enable government buyers to pursue the most promising innovative solutions to the most pressing and threatening Space scenarios.

About USNC-TechUSNC-Tech is a technology company dedicated to identifying and enabling the commercial development of advanced nuclear technology for terrestrial and space-based applications. The company believes that nuclear power is essential for humans to live and work in space as well as to meet Earth's clean energy goals. USNC-Tech is actively inventing technology to enable this future. Formed in 2019, USNC-Tech is an independently-operated and managed subsidiary of Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation, based in Seattle, Wash.

ABOUT AFWERXEstablished in 2017, AFWERX is a product of the U.S. Air Force, directly envisioned by former Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson. Her vision of AFWERX — to solve some of the toughest challenges that the Air Force faces through innovation and collaboration amongst our nation's top subject matter experts. AFWERX serves as a catalyst to unleash new approaches for the warfighter through a growing ecosystem of innovators. AFWERX and the U.S. Air Force are committed to exploring viable solutions and partnerships to further strengthen the Air Force, which could lead to additional prototyping, R&D, and follow-on production contracts.

