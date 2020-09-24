AFWERX Announces RunSafe Security Among Top Teams Selected To Exhibit At EngageSpace (September 29-30) The Premier Event For The Space Industry

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AFWERX , the catalyst for fostering innovation within the U.S. Air Force, today announced that RunSafe Security is one of the 178 top participating teams selected from The AFWERX Space Challenge initiative to exhibit at EngageSpace , a virtual two-day event on September 29-30.

The AFWERX Space Challenge initiative is made up of four challenges targeted at creating integrated space operations leveraging the best in technology while maintaining security, being resilient and increasing agility. Four challenges were run concurrently focused on separate topics - Persistent Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), DoD Commercial Space Partnerships, Global Space Transport and Delivery and Space Asset Resiliency.

Located in McLean, VA, RunSafe Security is competing in the Space Asset Resiliency Challenge alongside a diverse group of teams that represent entrepreneurial startups, small businesses, large enterprises, academic institutions and research labs.

"The solutions submitted for these space challenges represent the bleeding edge of space innovation," stated Brennan Townley, AFWERX Challenge Collaboration Lead. "We're excited to highlight these innovators and connect them with opportunities across the Space ecosystem."

The Space Asset Resiliency Challenge strives to increase the longevity of our space assets by increasing their durability against the unique space environment and enemy threats.

RunSafe has an AFWERX-validated, automated approach to cyber hardening software without changing the functionality nor the performance of the original software. RunSafe's Alkemist immunizes compiled software via a moving-target-defense approach. Alkemist works for operational and in-development systems, offering a rapid approach for legacy systems and advancing cyber supply chain management (C-SCRM) as new systems use commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) components and open source software to speed development cycles.

The EngageSpace event will feature highly engaging opportunities to connect, educate and innovate with other like-minded attendees, industry leaders, individual innovators, academia, investors, as well as military and government leaders. The entire event is designed to transform and accelerate the industry, and enable government buyers to pursue the most promising innovative solutions to the most pressing and threatening Space scenarios.

"We're thrilled that RunSafe has been selected as one of the finalists to participate in the AFWERX EngageSpace event," said Joseph Saunders, CEO of RunSafe Security. "Space operations are highly sensitive and require the strongest security measures available today. Our patented immunization technology, Alkemist, hardens software at the core, protecting applications, embedded devices and supply chains -- all critical components for successful, mission-critical space operations."

Attendees can register for the EngageSpaceevent by visiting: https://engage.space

About RunSafeRunSafe Security is on a mission to immunize software from cyber attacks and disrupt hacker economics without developer friction. RunSafe's patented technology, Alkemist, inoculates customers' systems from an entire class of cyber attacks by stopping the infection at its source. Our customers integrate our product across build and deploy toolchains to protect open source, in house code, and 3rd party binaries. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, with an office in Huntsville, Alabama, RunSafe Security's customers span the critical infrastructure, IIoT, automotive, medical, devsecops and national security industries.

ABOUT AFWERXEstablished in 2017, AFWERX is a product of the U.S. Air Force, directly envisioned by former Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson. Her vision of AFWERX — to solve some of the toughest challenges that the Air Force faces through innovation and collaboration amongst our nation's top subject matter experts. AFWERX serves as a catalyst to unleash new approaches for the warfighter through a growing ecosystem of innovators. AFWERX and the U.S. Air Force are committed to exploring viable solutions and partnerships to further strengthen the Air Force, which could lead to additional prototyping, R&D, and follow-on production contracts.

Fast Company named AFWERX Best Workplaces for Innovators on the 2020 List, honoring the top 100 businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. AFWERX, U.S. Air Force's innovation arm and catalyst for fostering innovation within the Air Force, came in at #16 ranking in the top 20 alongside brands such as Microsoft, Google, and Amazon. Preview the live announcement with Stephanie Mehta, Editor-in-Chief of Fast Company, unveiled during the AFWERX Fusion 2020 Base of the Future Event & Showcase.

Media Contacts: Tracy Skenandore Makenzie Coombs AFWERX@kirvindoak.com

Mia DamianoMerritt Group for RunSafe Security damiano@merrittgrp.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/afwerx-announces-runsafe-security-among-top-teams-selected-to-exhibit-at-engagespace-september-29-30-the-premier-event-for-the-space-industry-301137479.html

SOURCE RunSafe Security