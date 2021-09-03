After Hurricane Ida, Now Is The Time To Protect Your Investment

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration increasing their projected hurricane outlook, Hurricane Ida blew through Louisiana leaving an estimated $40 billion in damages in its wake. Now is the time to ensure your home, which for many is their primary investment, is protected from severe weather and adequately insured in case a loss occurs.

Grand Isle, Galliano, Golden Meadow, Port Fourchon, and New Orleans were all left with significant damage from Hurricane Ida's winds that at one point exceeded 170 mph. Over a million people were left without power and numerous structures were leveled.

NOAA's outlook now calls for a 70% probability of 15-21 named storms, 7-10 of which will be hurricanes and 3-5 will be major hurricanes of at least Category 3 strength. Hurricane Ida is the latest in what could prove to be another busy hurricane season.

Elsewhere, the National Fire Interagency Center is reporting over 2.5 million acres burned in 104 large fires and complexes across 12 states. The Dixie Fire is California's second largest in recorded history and one of six large blazes scattered across Northern California. The western region is experiencing an unprecedented drought, bolstering favorable conditions for wildfires to flourish. Wildfire experts are predicting more fires to pop up through September and beyond. With the unpredictable nature of wildfires, policyholders in these areas need to take measures to protect themselves and their property.

While there are different preventative measures for hurricanes and wildfires, policyholders can certainly make sure their insurance is up to date in case of a major event to protect their investment. For hurricanes, checking your policy limits and hurricane deductible to ensure they accurately reflect your home's replacement cost is a must. The same can be said, minus the hurricane deductible, about wildfire protection. Another important item to check is whether your policy affords Additional Living Expense [ALE] coverage in case a natural disaster displaces you from your home. ALEs cover incurred costs from food, hotels, and other living expenses.

Merlin Law Group is an experienced policyholder advocacy firm dedicated to helping policyholders who have been wronged by their insurance companies. We are ready to assist those affected by Hurricane Idea with their recovery. We understand your home is your investment, and we want to help you protect that investment. You can read more about why Merlin is the best fit in our Why Merlin? eBook.

If you have a claim that has been wrongfully delayed, denied, or underpaid, please fill out our Free Case Review form to learn more about what we can do for you.

About Merlin Law Group: Merlin Law Group has been dedicated to representing governmental, commercial, and residential policyholders with their property insurance disputes for over 35 years. Founder Chip Merlin published Pay Up!, a book detailing how policyholders can avoid a second disaster with their insurance company. As The Policyholder's Advocate™, Merlin Law Group is committed to helping policyholders nationwide.

