After Decades In Distance Education, Taft University Is A Leader In Online Graduate Programs In Education, Business, & Government

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taft University leads online education. Since 1976, William Howard Taft University has offered high quality distance education programs with the flexibility working professionals need. Having transitioned from correspondence programs to online programs in the 90s, we learned the ins and outs of building effective online degree programs. We are the professionals for accredited online learning.

Our course structure caters to busy working professionals who need to fit their studies in around work, family, and other important parts of their life. You never have to log in at specific times and there are no strict due dates for assignments. In every course, you have faculty to support you and help understand the material but you do not have to sit for online lectures. All of our programs are truly flexible and can be easily adjusted to fit anyone's needs and time requirements. Plus, our affordable tuition and interest-free payment plans allow you to graduate without debt.

At the same time, the knowledge and skills incorporated into course materials and assignments come from quality resources and well-experienced faculty. Rest assured, you're getting information and a bigger understanding of content that stems from years of experience in the fields of education, business, tax, and/or government. Our passion at Taft is education and ensuring that every student receives the best education possible, plus the confidence to carry that knowledge into their careers.

About William Howard Taft University:For over four decades William Howard Taft University ( www.taft.edu) has offered distance learning graduate degree programs in business, education, and taxation to students throughout the world. Taft University is nationally accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC). The DEAC is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is listed by the U.S. Department of Education as a recognized accrediting agency.

