After A Year Like No Other, Kansas Virtual Academy Is Ready To Help Students Succeed In The New School Year

Kansas Virtual Academy (KSVA), a full-time, tuition-free public school is ready to start the new school year and give students throughout the state an education option designed to help them reach their full potential. KSVA students and teachers will prepare to start the 2021-2022 school year August 25, 2021.

For most families, the new school year comes with cautious optimism. Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child's future. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it's important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning. And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

Staffed by state-licensed teachers, KSVA offers students an individualized approach to learning with engaging curriculum designed for students who seek alternative pathways to getting an education. Despite wide-spread evidence of a "COVID slide" of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools like KSVA reported lower learning loss rates than those reported in national studies. And in some cases, students enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools experienced learning gains.

"Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics," said KSVA Head of School Cassie Barton. "ISKS's online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment."

Visit ksva.k12.com to learn more about KSVA and how to enroll, or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, get ready for the first day of school, and monitor their students' academic progress throughout the school year.

About Kansas Virtual Academy

Kansas Virtual Academy (KSVA) is a full-time online public-school program of the Spring Hill School District that serves Kansas students in kindergarten through sixth grade. As part of the Kansas public school system, KSVA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the rigorous curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (LRN) - Get Report, the nations' leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about KSVA, visit ksva.k12.com.

