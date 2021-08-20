After 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake, Hope For Haiti Issues Emergency Appeal To Raise $5 Million To Fund Earthquake Relief And Recovery Efforts

LES CAYES, Haiti, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck the southern region of Haiti, Hope for Haiti has launched an emergency funding campaign to raise $5 million for immediate and long-term disaster relief and recovery efforts. The nonprofit - which employs 62 full-time Haitian staff members in-country including doctors, nurses, and program managers - has already been providing onsite assistance to the Haitian people. Longtime supporter of Hope for Haiti, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation has helped kick off the campaign with an initial $1 million grant.

"Each time Bob and I visit Haiti, I am struck by the incredible spirit and resilience of the Haitian people," said President and Executive Creative Director of PXG Apparel Renee Parsons. "Now, more than ever, they need our help. Hope for Haiti is a trusted source and perfectly positioned to provide the critical assistance needed now."

The recent disaster comes after an extremely challenging few years for Haitian families who, in addition to the recent outbreak of COVID-19, have endured political and civil unrest, and food, water, and economic insecurity. For more than 30 years, Hope for Haiti has been working in southern Haiti to resource and empower local leaders and provide access to clean water, healthcare, education, and economic opportunities.

"Our entire organization is overwhelmed by the incredible generosity of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. They have been a trusted partner for more than a decade, and it's their past support for our work and our team, specifically our healthcare programs, that have enabled our organization to be uniquely qualified to respond to this disaster," said Hope for Haiti CEO Skyler Badenoch. "Their donation today of $1 million to support our $5 million goal will enable us to provide relief, support, and continuous assistance to Haitian families and our more than 60 partners in the greater south of Haiti."

With more than 30 years of experience in emergency preparedness and response in southern Haiti, Hope for Haiti is well-positioned to provide instant and long-term aid. The organization has taken great care in using lessons learned from its response during the 2010 Earthquake, Haiti's Cholera Epidemic, Hurricane Matthew, and the spread of COVID-19 to develop a short-term (three-month) and long-term (24-month) response to this disaster. The $5 million campaign will work towards the following goals:

Purchase, import and distribute medication, medical supplies, medical equipment, and PPE to support more than 38 government, non-government, and private medical partners.

Provide 50,000 health consultations, including medication/supplies, referrals, and health education for children, parents, and grandparents at Hope for Haiti's infirmary and through mobile clinics conducted by Haitian doctors and nurses.

infirmary and through mobile clinics conducted by Haitian doctors and nurses. Rubble removal and rehabilitation of homes, schools, sanitation blocks, and healthcare facilities in 24 rural and urban communities by hiring and resourcing only local Haitian construction firms and workers.

Distribute 15,000 Home Water Filtration Systems to families in rural and urban areas who lack access to clean drinking water, and who are at risk of contracting waterborne illnesses such as giardia, E.coli, cholera, and other parasites.

Provide 1,000 micro-grants, 20 loans, financial literacy classes, and digital currency education to schoolteachers and micro, small, and medium-sized businesses with the support of blockchain-enabled cash transfers.

"In the aftermath of this recent earthquake, Haiti is facing an extreme crisis with countless injuries and damage to homes, schools, and important infrastructure," said Founder and CEO of PXG Bob Parsons. "Hope for Haiti has been quick to respond, with boots on the ground, offering the Haitian people support they desperately need."

Hope for Haiti is the leading nonprofit focused on comprehensive poverty alleviation, healthcare, and education in Southern Haiti. The organization has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and is recognized as a Platinum Level partner by the GuideStar Exchange. Hope for Haiti was also named one of Charity Navigator's Top 10 Humanitarian Relief Organizations. To learn more or make a donation, visit www.hopeforhaiti.com.

Media Contact: Taylor HebbleHope for Haiti Director of Marketing & Communications taylor@hopeforhaiti.com

Related Files

Emergency-Appeal-for-Earthquake-Relief-in-Haiti-4.pdf

Related Images

hope-for-haiti-infirmary-st.jpeg Hope for Haiti Infirmary St. Etienne Treating Patients in Wake of Earthquake Hope for Haiti's Infirmary St. Etienne reopened on Monday to provide critical services to members of the community, including wound care and clean water.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/after-7-2-magnitude-earthquake-hope-for-haiti-issues-emergency-appeal-to-raise-5-million-to-fund-earthquake-relief-and-recovery-efforts-301359782.html

SOURCE Hope for Haiti