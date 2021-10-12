After 18 Month Delay Due To Pandemic, BARDEUM Is Launching Their Step Inside A Story Audiovisual Edutainment Guides For Sites In Rome, Florence And Versailles

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With Museum Edutainment's new mobile app BARD EUM: Don't Just See the Sites; Step Inside their Stories, visitors can travel back in time and step inside the story of a true event at historical sites across the globe. An unprecedented collection of the world's best storytellers guide visitors through sites by immersing users in a history lesson disguised as a great story. Now visitors can be both educated and entertained as they become part of the intrigues, deceptions, and fascinating events of the past.

The next generation of tourism experiences launching 15th October 2021 include:

ROME

CIRCUS MAXIMUS. The Charioteer , written by 6x NYT bestselling author Margaret George and narrated by George Blagden ( Vikings, Versailles ) takes visitors back to 65 A.D. as they attend the races, see reconstruction images, and learn about a real-life murderous plot against Emperor Nero.

, written by 6x bestselling author and narrated by ( ) takes visitors back to 65 A.D. as they attend the races, see reconstruction images, and learn about a real-life murderous plot against Emperor Nero. COLOSSEUM. Blood and Sand , written by No. 1 bestselling author Simon Scarrow and narrated by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje ( Oz, Farming ), takes visitors back to 85 A.D. and Domitian's Great Games as they learn about the seedy underworld of gladiator fights - from the marble seats of the wealthy to the hot sands of the arena.

, written by No. 1 bestselling author and narrated by ( ), takes visitors back to 85 A.D. and Domitian's Great Games as they learn about the seedy underworld of gladiator fights - from the marble seats of the wealthy to the hot sands of the arena. PALATINE HILL - IMPERIAL PALACE. The Sibylline Prophecy , written by bestselling author Simon Turney and narrated by Philip Stevens ( Lapwing ), takes visitors back to the eve of Battle between Emperors Maxentius & Constantine in October 312 A.D. Users will see the palace ruins recreated through Maxentius eyes as he seeks the future through ancient prophecy and buries a treasure not uncovered until 2005.

, written by bestselling author and narrated by ( ), takes visitors back to the eve of Battle between Emperors Maxentius & Constantine in October Users will see the palace ruins recreated through Maxentius eyes as he seeks the future through ancient prophecy and buries a treasure not uncovered until 2005. ROMAN FORUM. The Death of Cornelia, written by BARD EUM founder Amanda Mercer and narrated by Dan John Miller ( Leatherheads), takes visitors back to 91 A.D. when Emperor Domitian has ordered the death of the Vestal Maxima Cornelia. Users learn of the Vestals, Rome's history and see reconstructions of the temples and monuments.

FLORENCE

HISTORIC CENTER WALKING TOUR. The Unveiling of Michelangelo's David, written by award-winning author and art historian Laura Morelli and narrated by Dan John Miller , takes visitors back to the political upheaval of 1504 Florence and the events surrounding the creation and unveiling of one of the most iconic sculptures in history.

VERSAILLES

KING'S GRAND APARTMENTS. Decadence & Diversions , narrated by Leslie Carroll writing as Juliet Grey , allows visitors to attend the Yew Tree Ball in 1745. Users step inside this famous event as they witness numerous women with their power-seeking patrons attempt to fill the void of the recently deceased mistress to the King. Only one will become known to history.

, narrated by writing as , allows visitors to attend the Yew Tree Ball in 1745. Users step inside this famous event as they witness numerous women with their power-seeking patrons attempt to fill the void of the recently deceased mistress to the King. Only one will become known to history. QUEEN'S SUITE. Revolution Comes to Versailles , narrated by Leslie Carroll writing as Juliet Grey , takes visitors back to October 1789 and the royal family's final hours in the Palace. Visitors follow the despised Queen Marie Antoinette as she attempts to remain calm by reminiscing of her life at the Palace as she fears her own death.

Also Available:

LONDON

HYDE PARK . The Great Exhibition , written by Elizabeth Macneal ( The Doll Factory ) and narrated by Tuppence Middleton ( Downton Abbey ).

. , written by ( ) and narrated by Tuppence Middleton ( ). KENSINGTON GARDENS. Tales of a Mistress in the Georgian Court , written by Tracy Borman ( King's Mistress, Queen's Servant ) and narrated by Flora Montgomery .

, written by ( ) and narrated by . ST. JAMES'S PARK. Death of a King: The Path to Execution, written by Lord Charles Spencer ( Killers of the King, The White Ship) and narrated by Anthony Howell ( Selfridges).

WASHINGTON D.C.

THOMAS JEFFERSON MEMORIAL. To Begin the World Again , written by Laura Kamoie ( America's First daughter ).

MEMORIAL. , written by ( ). KOREAN WAR MEMORIAL. Unforgotten , written by Hampton Sides ( On Desperate Ground ).

, written by Hampton Sides ( ). FRANKLIN DELANO ROOSEVELT MEMORIAL. Courage & Determination , written by H.W. Brands ( Traitor to His Class ).

MEMORIAL. , written by H.W. Brands ( ). VIETNAM VETERANS MEMORIAL. Behind Enemy Lines , written by Eric Blehm ( Legend ).

VETERANS MEMORIAL. , written by ( ). WASHINGTON MONUMENT. Retiring Becomes Him , written by Edward J. Larson ( Franklin & Washington ).

MONUMENT. , written by ( ). WWII MEMORIAL. Field of Fire, written by Gregory A. Freeman ( The Forgotten 500).

More information/media kit: www.BARDEUM.com.

The app is free on iOS and Android. Experiences range between $3.99 and $4.99 per download with rotating sales. Media may request free promo codes.

