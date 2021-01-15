Africa Pay TV Forecasts Report 2020 Featuring Airtel, Amazon, Canal Plus Afrique, DStv, Globacom, GOtv, MTN, Netflix, Showmax, StarSat, Tigo & Vodafone

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Africa Pay TV Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

Nearly 17 million pay TV subscribers will be added in Africa between 2020 and 2026 to take the total to 51 million. Nigeria will be close to 11 million, with South Africa bringing in another 9 million.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, elaborated: "Multichoice had 15.51 million subs across satellite TV platform DStv and DTT platform GOtv by end-2020. This total will grow to 19.67 million by 2026, with a marked slowdown of satellite TV growth."

China-based StarTimes/StarSat will enjoy the most impressive growth: from 10.11 million subs at end-2020 to 16.86 million by 2026. France's Vivendi had 5.41 million subs to its Canal Plus satellite TV platform and Easy TV by end-2020, which will climb to 7.90 million by 2026.

This report comes in three parts:

Outlook: Forecasts for 35 countries in a 74-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;

Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2026 for 35 countries by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in an 86-page PDF document.

