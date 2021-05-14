Africa OTT TV And Video Market Forecast Report 2021-2026: SVOD Is The Main Revenue Driver - SVOD Revenues Will Reach $1.48 Billion By 2026; Up From $299 Million In 2020

DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

African OTT movie and TV episode revenues will reach $1,725 million by 2026 - up from $392 million in 2020. South Africa will contribute a third of the region's revenues by 2026, with Nigeria bringing in a further fifth.

SVOD is the main revenue driver by a long way. SVOD revenues will reach $1,480 million by 2026; up from $299 million in 2020.

Netflix accounted for 57% of the region's SVOD subscribers by end-2020. Its share will fall to 44% by 2026 (6.26 million subscribers - but triple from 1.99 million in 2020). Disney is not expected to start in the region until 2022, although it will have 3.13 million paying subscribers by 2026.

Principal Analyst, said: "Regional players Showmax and MyCanal have upped their game in face of this added competition. Both of these platforms have sister pay TV companies. However, the SVOD platforms are emerging in their own right."

Key Topics Covered:

Published in 2021, this 235-page report covers movie and TV episode developments. It comes in three parts:

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in an 81-page PDF document.

Outlook: Forecasts for 35 countries in a 74-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;

An 80-page Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2026 for 35 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;

