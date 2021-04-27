Africa Data Center Market Outlook Report 2021-2026 Featuring Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers, Support Infrastructure Providers, Center Investors, Constructors

DUBLIN, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Market in Africa - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Africa Data Center Market ReportThe Africa data center market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 15% during the period 2020-2026.The Africa data center market size by investment was valued at USD 2 billion in 2020 and is expected to USD 5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15% during 2021-2026. The data center market expects to observe growth because of the flurry of factors - renewable power availability, smart city initiatives, and increased support for the digital economy.

Egypt, South Africa, Kenya, Morocco, and Ethiopia are actively working toward improving the share of renewable energy in the region's electricity generation. Africa is an emerging leader in microgrid capacity. Grid-connected, on-site energy generation or storage plants help data centers control power costs more efficiently by saving on peak demand costs charged by traditional grid facilities. Both colocation and enterprise operators invest heavily in adopting renewable energy sources to power data centers. AFRICA DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATIONThe Africa IT infrastructure market expects to reach approx. USD 4 billion by 2026. The growth in data generation in Africa is fueling the demand for fast-processing efficient servers. The demand for build-to-suit infrastructure is growing to support specific applications. Several segments such as BFSI, healthcare, transportation and logistics, education, and heavy industries adopt advanced server systems for efficient services.

INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHYThe South Africa data center market share is witnessing an increased adoption of cloud-based solutions among enterprises and is rapidly emerging as a center for public and private cloud hosting. Cape Town and Johannesburg are the significant locations preferred for data center development. Manufacturing, financial services, and healthcare sectors are among the major contributors to the data center investment. The South Africa data center market is increasingly adopting cloud technology. Submarine cable connectivity is playing a critical role in the development of the South African data center market. Also, investments in submarine cable connectivity projects connecting South Africa with Asia have increased in recent years. The market expects to witness steady growth over the next few years because of the high internet penetration and growth of big data, IoT, and artificial intelligence technology. By Geography

INSIGHTS BY VENDORSThe Africa data center market consists of several IT, electrical, and mechanical service providers. Arista Networks, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies are a few major IT infrastructure providers in Africa. The revenue share of server infrastructure declined slightly in Q1 2020 than Q4 2019 due to the eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, causing disruptions in the supply chain.

The procurement of energy-efficient power infrastructure solutions is likely to drive several vendors to the African region. Varied requirements are prompting vendors to develop innovative products that reduce OPEX. ABB, Eaton, Legrand, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv Group are the leading UPS and rack PDU infrastructure players. Cummins and Caterpillar have a strong presence in the market. Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:1. How big is the Africa data center market?2. How many new data centers emerged in the Africa region in 2020?3. What is the market size for data center racks in Africa?4. What is the growth rate of the data center market in Nigeria? Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope Of The Study4.4 Market Segments 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction 8 Market Opportunities & Trends8.1 Availability Of Renewable Energy8.2 Smart City Initiatives Driving Data Center Growth8.3 Government Support To Boost Digital Economy8.4 Rising Adoption of All-Flash Storage Solutions8.5 Penetration Of Converged & Hyper Converged Infrastructure Solutions 9 Market Growth Enablers9.1 COVID-19 Impact On Data Center Demand9.2 Impact Of Cloud Adoption On Data Center Investments9.3 Impact Of Big Data & Iot On Data Center Growth9.4 Rising Investments In Fiber Connectivity9.5 Migration From On-Premise Infrastructure To Colocation & Managed Services 10 Market Restraints10.1 Location Constraints For Data Center Construction10.2 Lack Of Skilled Workforce10.3 Budget Constraints & Meager Investment Support 11 Market Landscape11.1 Market Overview11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast11.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast11.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast11.5 Five Forces Analysis 12 Infrastructure12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine12.2 IT Infrastructure12.3 Electrical Infrastructure12.4 Mechanical Infrastructure12.5 General Construction 13 IT Infrastructure13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine13.2 Server Infrastructure13.3 Storage Infrastructure13.4 Network Infrastructure 14 Electrical Infrastructure14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine14.2 UPS Systems14.3 Generators14.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgear14.5 Power Distribution Units14.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure 15 Mechanical Infrastructure15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine15.2 Cooling Systems15.3 Racks15.4 Other Mechanical Infrastructure 16 Cooling Systems16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine16.2 CRAC & CRAH Units16.3 Chiller Units16.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers16.5 Other Cooling Units 17 Cooling Technique17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine17.2 Air-Based Cooling Technique17.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Technique 18 General Construction18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine18.2 Building Development18.3 Installation & Commissioning Services18.4 Building Design18.5 Physical Security18.6 DCIM/BMS Solutions 19 Tier Standards19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine19.2 Overview of Tier Standards19.3 TIER I & TIER II19.4 TIER III19.5 TIER IV 20 Geography20.1 Geography: Snapshot & Growth Engine20.2 Area: Snapshot & Growth Engine20.3 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine20.4 South Africa20.5 Kenya20.6 Morocco20.7 Nigeria20.8 Egypt20.9 OTHER AFRICAN COUNTRIES 21 Competitive Landscape21.1 IT Infrastructure21.2 Electrical Infrastructure21.3 Mechanical Infrastructure21.4 General Construction

