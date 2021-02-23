Aflac Incorporated To Present At The Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

COLUMBUS, Ga., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated (AFL) - Get Report announced today that Aflac Incorporated Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Max K. Brodén will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James 42 nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 8:20 a.m. ET. The discussion will cover the company's outlook and strategy in the U.S. and Japanese insurance markets.

The fireside chat will be webcast live at: https://kvgo.com/rjinstitutionalinvestors/aflac-march-2021

Those who want to listen should go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to download and install any necessary software. A replay of the presentation will be available for one year at the same website beginning one hour after the presentation concludes.

ABOUT AFLAC INCORPORATEDAflac Incorporated (AFL) - Get Report is a Fortune 500 company, helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., where it is a leading supplemental insurer by paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan, where it insures 1 in 4 households. Fortune magazine recognized Aflac as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in America for 20 consecutive years. For 15 consecutive years, Aflac has been included on Ethisphere's list of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2021, Fortune included Aflac Incorporated on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 20th time, and Bloomberg added Aflac Incorporated to its Gender-Equality Index for the second time, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency. To learn how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" to encourage companies to provide prospective information, so long as those informational statements are identified as forward-looking and are accompanied by meaningful cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. The company desires to take advantage of these provisions. This document contains cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected herein, and in any other statements made by company officials in communications with the financial community and contained in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Forward-looking statements are not based on historical information and relate to future operations, strategies, financial results or other developments. Furthermore, forward-looking information is subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. In particular, statements containing words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "goal," "objective," "may," "should," "estimate," "intends," "projects," "will," "assumes," "potential," "target," "outlook" or similar words as well as specific projections of future results, generally qualify as forward-looking. Aflac undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

The company cautions readers that the following factors, in addition to other factors mentioned from time to time, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements:

Analyst and investor contact - David A. Young, 706.596.3264 or 800.235.2667 or dyoung@aflac.comMedia contact - Ines Gutzmer, 762.207.7601 or igutzmer@aflac.com

