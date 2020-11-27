Afiya Bennett Makes Stunning Appearance In L'officiel Brasil In Honor Of Black Awareness Day In Brasil

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Afiya Bennett and L'officiel Brasil celebrate the Beauty and Power of Black skin in their latest editorial titled "Black is King" on Black Awareness Day in Brazil. Afiya's appearance in the magazine sends a greater message that models of color will be no longer be counted out. Black Awareness Day is so important for black people to love, respect and understand once and for all that yes, black skin will no longer be devalued. In fashion, the fight for inclusion on the catwalks, behind the scenes, in the newsrooms and in management positions has been well known. For the market today, it is essential that companies position themselves with an anti-racist purpose, employing, promoting and giving a voice to those who for so long have had their opinion invisible.

Afiya Bennett is an American Model, and Actress known for her influence in the both the American and International Market. She has starred in elite campaigns for Tomford Beauty, Givenchy Beauty, Estee Lauder, Laura Mercier, Neutrogena, Fenty Beauty, Saks, Nine West, MAC Cosmetics, and Express just to name a few. Afiya has also been featured on billboards and in several editorials including Black Enterprise, Vogue Italia, Harpers Bazaar Brasil, Grazia Croatia, L'officiel India, Glamour South Africa, Marie Claire Indonesia, Desnudo Italia and so much more. Afiya, continuously uses her platform and her voice to impact change, as well as for charity initiatives close to her heart like thy Make a Wish Foundation. Afiya's ability to inspire other's is her motivation and drive forward. In the words of Afiya "one of the greatest gifts is the ability to impact that masses, what you so choose to do what that impact makes all the difference".

Publication: L'officiel Brasil Model: Afiya BennettPhotographer: Tatiphon KhunonStylist: Gloria JohnsonHair: David Kemp Makeup: Judy Chung

