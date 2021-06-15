AffyImmune Therapeutics Announces Addition Of Dr. Jim Mulé To Its Scientific Advisory Board

NATICK, Mass., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AffyImmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company developing safe, effective ways to use CAR T cells against solid cancers, announced today the addition of Dr. Jim Mulé to its Scientific Advisory Board to provide strategic guidance for its scientific programs. He joins Dr. Keith Knutson, Professor of Immunology at the Mayo Clinic, and Dr. Cassian Yee, Professor of Melanoma Medical Oncology and Immunology at MD Anderson and Director of the Solid Tumor Cell Therapy Program.

"We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Mulé to our Scientific Advisory Board," said Moonsoo Jin, scientific co-founder of AffyImmune. "His depth of experience in cancer immunotherapy, both in academia and industry, as well as his expertise in the field of CAR T research, will be invaluable to AffyImmune."

"AffyImmune's unique approach has shown great potential to meet some of the key challenges in bringing safe, effective CAR T therapy to bear on solid tumors," said Jim Mulé, Ph.D. "Their affinity tuning approach, coupled with their ability to track CAR T cells in patients in real time, shows their commitment to safety while ensuring optimal T cell activity. I look forward to helping guide their progress in this very exciting field."

"We are very grateful to have Dr. Mulé on the advisory board to help advance our proprietary technologies for safe, effective solid tumor CAR T therapy," said Eric von Hofe, President of AffyImmune. "He brings a rare wealth of cancer immunotherapy experience. Safety is, of course, paramount in the development of effective CAR T therapy. We believe our differentiated approach of using affinity tuned CAR T cells tracked by active imaging in patients will be critical in minimizing severe toxicity."

Dr. Mulé is a researcher, educator, and leader who is internationally recognized for his accomplishments in the field of cancer immunology in general and cellular therapy in particular. He received a special individual Ph.D. (IPh.D.) degree in Tumor Immunology from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the University of Washington. Dr. Mulé has helped to launch and scientifically direct two biotechnology companies and was designated "Master of Immunology" by the American Association for Cancer Research in 2015.

About AffyImmune Therapeutics, Inc.AffyImmune is realizing the potential of cancer immunotherapy by extending the anti-cancer activity of CAR T cell therapy to solid tumors. AffyImmune's proprietary technology allows fine-tuning of the affinity of CAR T cells to reduce toxicity and a tracking system to allow for real-time localization of CAR T cells after administration to patients. The company was founded in 2016 and in 2020 began enrolling patients in its Phase 1 trial to treat advanced thyroid cancer.

