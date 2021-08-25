Affinity Empowering Enrolls 100th Organization Into Operation Expanded Testing, No-Cost COVID-19 Testing Program

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinity Empowering, Inc., a leading provider of the most sophisticated and secure occupational, behavioral, and direct-to-consumer health services, today announced that it has enrolled its 100 th organization into Operation Expanded Testing (OET), a federal initiative to provide fully funded COVID-19 surveillance testing programs available for community organizations including K-12 schools, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), summer school programs, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, select, non-profit community centers, and more. OET was created in agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in coordination with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), and Affinity Empowering is coordinating OET program implementation in 26 states and U.S. territories on behalf of Clinical Enterprise, Inc., a Eurofins company.

"Enrolling 100 organizations into Operation Expanded Testing is an important milestone, emblematic of the hard work from each and every member of the Affinity team," said Scott Storrer, Chief Executive Officer of Affinity Empowering. "Surveillance testing is such an important way to control the spread of COVID-19. Affinity prides itself on providing quality, convenient health solutions like Operation Expanded Testing. Given the devastation of COVID-19, we hope that more organizations continue to enroll and take advantage of this no-cost opportunity."

The 100 enrolled organizations are comprised of a broad array of eligible institution types, representing the universal need for public health safety measures in response to COVID-19. Affinity's team continues to connect with organizational leaders as it anticipates an increased need for testing due to the start of the school year and the contagiousness of the Delta variant.

"We cannot stress enough the importance of having COVID-19 surveillance testing available for the students at our schools," said Laura Clancy, Health and Safety Lead at Mastery Schools in Philadelphia, Pa. and Camden, N.J. "We chose Operation Expanded Testing over other programs because it provides the gold-standard PCR testing, which is more accurate than rapid testing in a surveillance setting. Affinity also provides us with all the supplies we need and has consistently returned results in 24 hours. We're grateful for the whole Operation Expanded Testing team."

About Operation Expanded Testing

Operation Expanded Testing (OET) is a federally funded program to provide no-cost, "click and go" COVID-19 surveillance testing to congregate settings, including K-12 schools, Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs), summer school programs, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and select, non-profit community centers. COVID-19 surveillance testing is recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the safe reopening of schools.

Affinity Empowering offers the OET program to these institutions in 26 Northeast and Southern states and additional territories on behalf of Eurofins Clinical. Affinity and Eurofins are coordinating OET program implementation in agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in coordination with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD).

Affinity and Eurofins use PCR testing, the gold standard for accurate detection of COVID-19, and a pooled system to expedite the delivery of results. Individuals submit two samples, collected from the tip of the nose for minimal invasiveness, to avoid requiring a re-test in the event of a positive pool. Through its proprietary Assure integrated technology platform, Affinity delivers COVID-19 test results with an average turnaround time of 24 hours.

Unlike other federal programs to fund COVID-19 testing, OET has no upfront costs nor paperwork. Interested eligible parties can simply visit Affinity's OET website and click the "Enroll Today" button and provide some basic information. Affinity will then provide the resources and training necessary to establish a COVID-19 testing program at your institution. For questions or additional information, visit the website or contact Affinity's 24/7 customer service staff directly (email: OperationExpandedTesting@AffinityEmpowering.com, phone: 1-844-631-0469).

About Affinity Empowering

Affinity Empowering is a leading occupational health, population, and disease management life sciences organization that specializes in providing technology-based solutions and support for overall health and wellness endeavors. In addition to providing occupational health, mental health, and cutting edge, wrap around substance use support, the company also has become a major provider of COVID-19 testing. Its Return to Normalcy program provides COVID-19 consultation, support, and conducts thousands of onsite and at home testing options to safely screen, monitor, and test populations. It currently supports numerous business partners in various fields, ranging from government contracts, universities, top Fortune 100 companies, and major film and television production companies.

