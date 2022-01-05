Affimed To Present At The 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

HEIDELBERG, Germany, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Dr. Adi Hoess will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time / 16:30 Central European Time.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on Affimed's website at https://www.affimed.com/investors/webcasts-and-corporate-presentation/ or at https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare22/sessions/40344-affimed/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true and will be available for 30 days following the event. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Affimed management, please contact Alex Fudukidis via email at a.fudukidis@affimed.com or phone at +1 (917) 436-8102.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to give patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company's proprietary ROCK® platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs. The ROCK® platform predictably generates customized innate cell engager (ICE®) molecules, which use patients' immune cells to destroy tumor cells. This innovative approach enabled Affimed to become the first company with a clinical-stage ICE®. Headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, with offices in New York, NY, Affimed is led by an experienced team of biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders united by a bold vision to stop cancer from ever derailing patients' lives. For more about the company's people, pipeline and partners, please visit: www.affimed.com .

Alexander FudukidisDirector, Head of Investor RelationsE-Mail: a.fudukidis@affimed.com Tel.: +1 (917) 436-8102