AFFF Firefighting Foam Linked To Cancer: The Law Offices Of James Scott Farrin Is Ready To Fight For Firefighters Who Have Developed Cancer After Using AFFF

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the early 1970s, the Department of Defense began using aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) to fight fires involving combustible liquids or gases, such as aircraft and jet fuel fires. Due to the effectiveness of the foam, civilian airports, oil refineries, heloports, and petrochemical transfer and production sites also began using AFFF.

Manufacturers Allegedly Knew the Risks

Some believe that the manufacturers of the AFFF firefighting foam, well-known corporations such as DowDupont, 3M, and Chemguard, knew that substances in the firefighting foam, known as PFAS, may be toxic and were linked to cancer and other serious illnesses. Individuals have filed claims against the manufacturers asserting that they knew of the cause-and-effect relationship between PFAS and cancer. Some even cited that 3M conducted tests in the 1970s and 1980s which revealed toxic levels of PFAS in workers' bodies but concealed this information from the EPA and public.

PFAS Declared a Public Health Concern

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Environmental Health, and Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry have declared that human exposure to PFAS is a public health concern. It is believed that exposure to elevated levels of PFAS and to products containing PFAS, such as firefighting foam, increases the risks on contracting:

Testicular cancer

Kidney cancer

Bladder cancer

Pancreatic cancer

Liver damage

Thyroid disease

Immune system issues

