AF Group Announces 2021 Employee And Leadership Awards

LANSING, Mich., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AF Group, a top-tier national specialty insurance company, has announced winners of its annual employee and leadership awards, which recognize individuals who demonstrate outstanding character, leadership and an exceptional commitment to the award-winning, people-first culture of AF Group and its brands.

This year's winners include:

Leader of the Year: Debbie Jaskolski,managing director of Claims, United Heartland (UH)

Jaskolski joined UH in 2004 following 15 years at Milwaukee Insurance and has more than 30 years of experience in workers' compensation insurance. Over her career, she has earned numerous industry designations, including Certified Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU), Associate in Claims (AIC), Workers' Compensation Claim Law Associate (WCLA) and Certified Authority in Workers' Compensation (CAWC).

"AF Group is so fortunate to have a leader of Debbie's caliber within our organization," said Lisa Corless, president and CEO of AF Group. "Her valued leadership has been instrumental in ensuring our consistent claim response to policyholders, particularly during COVID-19. Debbie is deeply respected by her peers, teammates, agency partners and customers, and she is truly deserving of this award."

Employee of the Year: Cristin Croce,agency automation and senior customer experience specialist, AF Group

Croce joined AF Group in 2014 as an operations coordinator, working for the company's CompWest brand in Santa Ana. She earned a B.S. degree in Business Marketing from California State University at Fullerton and holds the Certified Authority in Workers' Compensation (CAWC) designation.

"Cristin is a true professional who works tirelessly to assist teammates and agency partners in meeting the needs of our customers," said Corless. "She is an amazing team player with the ability to quickly solve problems and is an irreplaceable member on many corporate projects, providing both knowledge and strong leadership. She is an extremely valuable member of our team."

