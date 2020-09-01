AEYE Health Develops Advanced AI-based Retinal Screening With Instant Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AEYE Health has developed an AI-based retinal screening system that provides analysis and diagnostic results within 60 seconds.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AEYE Health has developed an AI-based retinal screening system that provides analysis and diagnostic results within 60 seconds.

Retinal diseases that lead to blindness such as diabetic retinopathy (DR), glaucoma, macular degeneration and hypertensive retinopathy are becoming a pandemic. Over a billion people worldwide, and over 75 million people in the US, are at high risk for loss of sight and require an annual retinal check. It is estimated that over 75% of high-risk patients are not screened for retinal diseases due to high costs and lack of access to retinal screening.

AEYE Health's advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies offer instant and accurate screening and analysis of the retina for the detection of a variety of retinal and systemic conditions.

AEYE Health's system simplifies retinal screenings by enabling the screenings to take place outside the ophthalmologist's office, in places like primary care and endocrinology clinics or pharmacies, or even in places of employment.

Zack Dvey-Aharon, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of AEYE Health said: "Early detection is key to saving patients' vision. We at AEYE Health have created a unique, AI-based system that can operate on any fundus camera to ensure patients who need an eye check can receive it without having to wait until their next visit to the ophthalmologist's office.

"We already have several exciting projects in the pipeline, ready for launch as soon as we get our FDA clearance. We are delighted to spearhead global efforts to develop an accurate, affordable and useable solution to detect retinal conditions, prevent blindness and save lives."

AEYE Health has partnered with UMass to develop a new system for use in hospitals with the first integrated solution that connect between the different stakeholders and providers including the ophthalmologists, endocrinologists, primary care providers and pharmacies. AEYE Health have also partnered with Roche Pharmaceuticals to develop a retinal screening solution for pharmacies and clinics.

About AEYE Health

AEYE Health is digital health company headquartered in New York with R&D in Tel Aviv. It was founded in 2018 by CEO Zack Dvey-Aharon, Ph.D., a machine learning expert, and by COO Danny Margalit, former founding partner of Aladdin Knowledge Systems.

Learn more at www.aeyehealth.com

For more details contact Izik Itzhakov ,VP Business Development

E-mail: izik@aeyehealth.com, Tel. 1 866 262 7343

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aeye-health-develops-advanced-ai-based-retinal-screening-with-instant-results-301122172.html

SOURCE AEYE Health