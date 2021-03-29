AEVI And Mastercard Partner To Simplify Omnichannel Shopping Experience

LONDON, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AEVI and Mastercard Payment Gateway Services (MPGS) announced an expanded partnership today to use their combined technologies and reach to simplify the omnichannel shopping experience.

AEVI integrates payments and data across all customer channels by providing an open platform that is both device and solution independent. This platform, combined with MPGS' encompassing digital gateway services, provides merchants another choice that brings payments straight to where the customer is - across multiple touchpoints in-store and online.

The collaboration will see AEVI and MPGS initially focus on Europe, with further expansion opportunities. By providing easy access to any payment technology and business solution, the partnership will help banks, acquirers, PSPs, ISOs and ISVs drive digital efficiency and innovation across their payment experiences.

In addition to the commercial relationship, Mastercard will become a minority investor in AEVI, along with existing shareholders Diebold Nixdorf, HPE Growth Capital and Schroder Adveq, with Diebold Nixdorf remaining as the majority shareholder. Financial terms of the companies' investments were not disclosed.

Mike Camerling, AEVI's CEO commented, "The commercial relationship and equity investment between Mastercard and AEVI will help accelerate AEVI's goal to become an industry-standard platform for face-to-face payment integration. AEVI will be better positioned to support all of its customers, and to pursue more market opportunities and to do so more rapidly."

Keith Douglas, EVP of MPGS stated, "More than ever, we see the convergence of digital and physical payment channels as a key driver in enhancing customer experience. We'll look to lean into this collaboration and expanded relationship to support our shared merchant customers and partners in their efforts to grow and strengthen consumer relationships."

"HPE Growth invests in outstanding management teams with strong growth ambitions of companies that have developed leading scalable technology. AEVI is well positioned to accelerate its current growth trajectory and can have a real impact on the fast-changing world of payments", adds Frederic Huynen, Principal at HPE Growth.

David Caldwell, Diebold Nixdorf SVP Strategy & Corporate Development, said, "We are pleased to welcome Mastercard as a co-investor into AEVI, and for their interest in working jointly on this rapidly developing area. Mastercard's global perspective will be an important contributor to AEVI's growing capabilities in meeting the needs of a wide range of its customers' rapidly growing and evolving needs."

About Mastercard and Mastercard Payment Gateway Services

Mastercard (MA) - Get Report, www.mastercard.com Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments, and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

Mastercard Payment Gateway Services offers industry-leading payment processing technology for merchants, partners, and acquirers. Facilitating the acceptance of a variety of payment methods across multiple channels internationally, our solution provides the reach, resource, and security to compete in the changing world of digital payments and enables customers to meet their business objectives. Our partners benefit from new commercial opportunities and meet clients' needs across new channels and markets and as part of the Mastercard family, Gateway delivers the resilience and investment of a global payments leader. www.mastercard.com/gateway

Contact: Carly Smith: VP Marketing & Communications: carly.smith@mastercard.com

About AEVI

AEVI, provides merchant-facing businesses - banks, acquirers, PSPs, ISOs, ISVs and others - with a platform that enables merchants to run their business smarter by giving them easy access to any payment technology and business solution for the best in-store customer experience. AEVI´s Platform for Smart Merchant Enablement empowers them to upgrade to more agile and data-driven propositions, driving greater efficiency, more innovation, and an improved customer journey across all channels. www.aevi.com

AEVI operates across Europe, Australia, and the Americas with offices in London, Prague and Paderborn. AEVI was formed through a carve-out in 2015 as a subsidiary of WINCOR NIXDORF International GmbH prior to the acquisition of the former Wincor Nixdorf AG by Diebold. HPE Growth Capital and Schroder Adveq completed minority investments in AEVI in 2015.

Contact: Martina Schröder: VP Marketing & Communications: martina.schroeder@aevi.com

About HPE Growth Capital

HPE Growth, established in 2010, is a leading European investment firm focused on expansion/growth capital investments in technology companies throughout Northwestern Europe. HPE Growth invests in high-growth software, internet-enabled, mobile, fintech and healthtech businesses that have the option to further leverage their proven technology to become a global category leader. By bringing in additional equity and active support, HPE acts as a catalyst to expansion and enables portfolio companies to execute on their vision of securing market leadership. For more information on HPE Growth, please see www.hpegrowth.com

About Diebold Nixdorf Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) - Get Report is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely, and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

