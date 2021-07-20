Aeva Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

Aeva (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next generation 4D LiDAR sensing and perception systems, announced that it will report results for the second quarter 2021 after market close on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Aeva (AEVA) , a leader in next generation 4D LiDAR sensing and perception systems, announced that it will report results for the second quarter 2021 after market close on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Aeva will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the second quarter 2021 results at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

Event: Aeva Technologies, Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021

Time: 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Join by webcast: investors.aeva.ai

An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on our investor relations website investors.aeva.ai for 12 months following the call.

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA)

Founded in 2017 by former Apple engineers Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, and led by a multidisciplinary team of engineers and operators experienced in the field of sensing and perception, Aeva's mission is to bring the next wave of perception technology to broad applications from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial robotics and security. Aeva is publicly listed under ticker "AEVA" on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, visit aeva.ai.

