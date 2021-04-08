American Emergency Vehicles ® (AEV), the nation's top-selling brand of ambulances*, announces that it is consolidating their operations into one main AEV complex, spread over 35 acres in Jefferson, NC.

American Emergency Vehicles ® (AEV), the nation's top-selling brand of ambulances*, announces that it is consolidating their operations into one main AEV complex, spread over 35 acres in Jefferson, NC. The investment brings together AEV's comprehensive manufacturing capabilities, including: five lines of production, an in-house paint shop, complete chassis modifications, remount services, and parts and service centers into one integrated 300,000 square foot campus.

AEV, the nation's top-selling brand of ambulances, moves to a new manufacturing complex and expands its production capacity in Jefferson, NC (Photo: Business Wire)

"This is an important investment for our team and our community," said Randy Hanson, Vice President and General Manager, AEV. "Our decision to move to one unified complex versus several buildings spread out over five miles, reinforces our strong culture, enhances our production capabilities, improves operating efficiencies, and allows for future growth."

AEV's consolidation is being executed in a phased approach to avoid any disruption to production. Facility refurbishments are expected to be concluded by the end of this summer and all equipment installation should be completed by February 2022. The new facility layout will provide several key advantages:

Expansion from 4 production lines to 5 increases production capacity to allow for additional growth.

Single-piece flow through all stages of the state-of-the-art paint process for new and remounted ambulances provides greater consistency.

Utilization of designated quality gates will further enhance overall vehicle quality.

"AEV has an unwavering commitment to caring for our staff, customers and dealers," continued Hanson. "Our new, unified manufacturing facility will allow us to deliver our American-crafted excellence and customer experience in the best possible environment."

*Based on 2019 data from SpecialtyResearch.net.

About AEV

AEV is the best-selling ambulance brand in the U.S., building nearly one quarter of the ambulances on the market today. AEV builds the industry's broadest range of ambulances, each one made with the hands-on American craftsmanship of a highly experienced and skilled team. AEV manufactures its full line of Type I, Type II, Type III and Medium-Duty ambulances in Jefferson, NC, at a bright, pristine factory set among the Blue Ridge Mountains. AEV's rigorous, LEAN manufacturing processes and engineering innovation achieve superior quality and value, while meeting the unique specifications of emergency departments around the country. Its nationwide network of dealers provides service and support to customers before and long after the sale. AEV is The American-Crafted Experience™. To learn more, visit aev.com.

AEV is a brand of Halcore Group, Inc, which is a subsidiary of REV Group, a global leader in emergency vehicles and specialty vehicle brands.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® (REVG) is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). Our diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

