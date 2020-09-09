Aethlon Medical To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a medical device technology company focused on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases, today announced that Timothy C. Rodell, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to provide an overview of the Company on Monday, Sept. 14, at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Replays of the presentation will be aired live and available for 90 days. The reply can be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/aemd/1577311 and the investor relations section of Aethlon Medical's website at www.aethlonmedical.com.

About Aethlon Medical, Inc. and the Hemopurifier ®Aethlon is focused on addressing unmet needs in global health. The Aethlon Hemopurifier is a clinical- stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. In cancer, the Hemopurifier is designed to deplete the presence of circulating tumor-derived exosomes that promote immune suppression.

These tumor derived exosomes also seed the spread of metastases and inhibit the benefit of leading cancer therapies. The Hemopurifier ® is an FDA designated "Breakthrough Device" related to the treatment of individuals with advanced or metastatic cancer who are either unresponsive to or intolerant of standard of care therapy, and with cancer types in which exosomes have been shown to participate in the development or severity of the disease cancer. The Hemopurifier also holds a Breakthrough Device designation related to life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies.

Aethlon also owns 80% of Exosome Sciences, Inc., which is focused on the discovery of exosomal biomarkers to diagnose and monitor cancer and neurological disease progression. Additional information can be found online at www.AethlonMedical.com and www.ExosomeSciences.com.

