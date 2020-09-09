Aeterna Zentaris To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

- Live video webcast with CEO, Dr. Klaus Paulini, on Wednesday, September 16 th at 11:00 AM EDT -

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) - Get Report (TSX: AEZS) (the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests, today announced that Dr. Klaus Paulini , Chief Executive Officer of Aeterna will present at the H.C. Wainwright 22 nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT.

In addition to the presentation, management will also be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information, please visit the conference website here .

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations page in the Investors section of the Company's website ( www.zentaris.com ). The video webcast replay will be made available two hours following the event and will be archived for 90 days.

About Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. The Company's lead product, Macrilen™ (macimorelin), is the first and only U.S. FDA and European Commission approved oral test indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD). Macrilen™ is currently marketed in the United States through a license agreement with Novo Nordisk and Aeterna Zentaris receives double-digit royalties on sales. Aeterna Zentaris owns all rights to macimorelin outside of the U.S. and Canada.

Aeterna Zentaris is also leveraging the clinical success and compelling safety profile of macimorelin to develop it for the diagnosis of child-onset growth hormone deficiency (CGHD), an area of significant unmet need.

The Company is actively pursuing business development opportunities for the commercialization of macimorelin in Europe and the rest of the world, in addition to other non-strategic assets to monetize their value. For more information, please visit www.zentaris.com and connect with the Company on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

