Aesthetic Everything® Announces The Winners In The 2021 Aesthetic And Cosmetic Medicine Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesthetic Everything ® is excited to announce the winners in their prestigious 2021 Aesthetic Everything ® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards. This year's winners of the annual awards were culled from over 40,000 votes cast. Voting was held online between January 13th and February 7th, 2021. All votes were counted to obtain the list of winners. The Award winners for excellence in the field of Aesthetics span the categories of Companies, CEOs, Presidents, Doctors, Medical Spas, Aestheticians, Nurses, and more.

The 2021 winners receiving the highest vote tallies for the sought-after aesthetic industry titles are listed below and this special message went out to announce the new Decade Award Winners.

"Thank you all once again for another extraordinary year of voting for your favorites in the aesthetic industry. It has been my pleasure for the 12th year now, to reward and recognize the people and companies that the industry and their patients and clients love the most. This year, we did a special award for those who received the MOST votes and the most awards with Aesthetic Everything in the past 10 years, "THE DECADE AWARDS." Vanessa Julia Florez - CEO and Founder, Aesthetic Everything

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE DECADE AWARD WINNERS:

Top Plastic Surgeon of The Decade Frank Agullo, MD winner "TOP 50 AESTHETIC DOCTORS IN AMERICA" "TOP PLASTIC SURGEON WEST" consecutive years.

Top Facial Plastic Surgeon of the Decade Amir Moradi, MD

Top Dermatologist Of The Decade Natalie Curcio, MD (Curcio Dermatology)

Top Hair Restoration Surgeon of the Decade Alan J. Bauman, MD, ABHRS, IAHRS, FISHRS

Top Medical Skin Care Distributor and Top Medical Skin Care Line of the Decade DermaConcepts/Environ Skincare

Top Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner of the Decade Jamie Howder, FNP-BC

Top Aesthetic Injector of the Decade Grace McLaurin, PA- C

