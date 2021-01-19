Aesculap, Inc. Awarded A New, Multi-Year Agreement With Vizient, Inc.

Under this agreement, Aesculap is an awarded vendor in the product categories of Cerebral Spinal Fluid Management and Dural Repair

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesculap has been awarded a contract with Vizient that offers state-of-the-art neurosurgical technology at enhanced savings to Vizient member hospitals. The contract includes Cerebral Spinal Fluid (CSF) Management and Dural Repair and Neuro Critical Care product categories.

Vizient's diverse membership and customer base includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers and represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume.

As a result of the award, Vizient members will now have access to contracted pricing for all of Aesculap's fixed and programmable hydrocephalus shunts, including the new M.blue™ Valve and accessories. Launched this year, the M.blue Valve is the only valve on the market that combines an adjustable gravitational unit and a fixed differential pressure unit into a single device. The combination of these two units provide automatic adjustment of the opening pressure depending on the patient's body position and counteracts the risk of possible overdrainage complications, especially in the upright and active body position.

The Dural Repair product category includes Aesculap's Lyoplant ® Onlay Dura Substitute and Neuro-Patch ® Dura Substitute. Lyoplant Onlay Dura Substitute is a biological, absorbable dura substitution consisting of a bilayer membrane designed to provide high ease of use. Neuro-Patch Dura Substitute is a microporous fleece manufactured from highly purified polyester urethane with a fine-fibered microstructure that supports rapid fibroblastic proliferation.

"As a global pioneer in neurosurgical treatment solutions, Aesculap has developed life-saving devices for over 100 years and is continuing to innovate," said Bob Sowinski, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Aesculap, Inc. "We are pleased to share our solutions with Vizient members who can take advantage of special pricing for these products."

The contract is now effective, and Vizient members who are interested in taking advantage of the new contract should contact their local Aesculap sales representative.

For more information on our neurosurgical solutions, please visit our website, subscribe to our YouTube channel or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Aesculap, Inc.Aesculap, Inc., a B. Braun company, is part of a 180-year-old global organization focused on meeting the needs of an ever-changing healthcare community. Through close collaboration with its customers, Aesculap provides advanced technologies for neurosurgery, general surgery and sterilization technologies. Aesculap continues a proud heritage of leadership and responsiveness as we strive to deliver products and services that improve the quality of patients' lives. For more information, call 800-282-9000 or visit aesculapusa.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aesculap-inc-awarded-a-new-multi-year-agreement-with-vizient-inc-301211196.html

SOURCE Aesculap, Inc.