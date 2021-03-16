AES Indiana Partners With NCAA And Indiana Sports Corp To Power Championship Practices And Games With Renewable Energy

INDIANAPOLIS, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AES Indiana, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation (AES) - Get Report, announced today it will help ensure all practices and games for the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship being hosted in Indianapolis are powered by renewable energy.

AES Indiana will purchase renewable energy credits (RECs) and apply them toward energy usage at Hinkle Fieldhouse, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, and the Convention Center. It is estimated that, during the tournament, more than 2.1 million kilowatt hours of energy will be used at the practice and game facilities combined. That is equivalent to the amount of energy it takes to power approximately 2,200 households in Indiana for one full month.

"AES is accelerating the future of energy and we are excited to extend cleaner energy solutions to these important facilities and games," said Kristina Lund, President and CEO of AES Indiana. "We are committed to safely and reliably powering this premier basketball tournament and honored to partner with organizers to create a first of its kinds carbon neutral event."

AES Indiana has provided safe, reliable, and affordable energy to our customers for more than a century. The company is accelerating the transition to a greener energy future and has diversified the portfolio to include conventional fuel sources and renewables and most recently prioritized major investments to modernize the energy grid. Investments AES Indiana is making today, will allow the company to diversify our electric generation portfolio, while still reliably serving our customers into the future.

Learn more about how we are accelerating the future of energy, together at aesindiana.com/hellofuture.

About AES IndianaAES Indiana, an AES Company, provides retail electric service to more than 500,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Indianapolis, as well as portions of other Central Indiana communities surrounding Marion County. During its long history, AES Indiana has supplied its customers with some of the lowest-cost, most reliable power in the country. Connect with AES Indiana on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. For more information about how AES Indiana is accelerating the future of energy, visit aesindiana.com/hellofuture.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aes-indiana-partners-with-ncaa-and-indiana-sports-corp-to-power-championship-practices-and-games-with-renewable-energy-301248690.html

SOURCE AES CORP.