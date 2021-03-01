Aery Aviation, LLC Wins Third Consecutive Naval Special Warfare Contract

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aery has won its third consecutive an Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Naval Special Warfare Contract to be executed Q2 2021. Aery will provide air to ground ISR services in the form of Full Motion Video (FMV), specialized sensor, and communications equipment to support ground elements throughout the training and research/development exercise event. These services will be in the form of aircraft, flight hours, ground and flight crew, supporting equipment, FAA requirements for safety of flight for a Multi-Source Intelligence Pod (MIP), and integration support necessary to support flight execution. Aery's team will provide these services utilizing a C-208. Aery successfully bid, won, and performed this project in Q2 2019, won the contract in 2020, and again in 2021. For more information, contact Heather McAfee at hmcafee@aeryaviation.com.

Aery Aviation provides design, engineering, systems integration, modifications, certification, maintenance, and flight operations solutions that support critical aviation mission requirements for domestic and foreign governments and select corporations and individuals in the private sector. Aery's experienced team of professionals provides efficient, economical, and flexible services that respond to the most challenging demands facing the aerospace industry today. Our commitment to safety, compliance, and security has earned Aery a reputation as one of the most forward-thinking aviation companies worldwide. We are headquartered in Newport News, Virginia and are deployed globally to meet our clients' needs.

Founded in 2016 by a team with over 200 hundred years of combined aviation experience, Aery's drive to dream, innovate, and inspire has fueled our rapid growth and diversity. Together, the Aery Team has developed over 100 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) with over 200 projects, and more than 500 airworthiness releases.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:This communication contains forward-looking statements that involve several judgments, risks and uncertainties concerning Aery Aviation, LLC., its subsidiaries and their expected financial and operating performance and plans. Actual events or results could differ materially from those described or implied herein, including as a result of risks described in reports filed with various entities, and other risks and uncertainties. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or results after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, new circumstances or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable laws.

Related Image image1.png

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aery-aviation-llc-wins-third-consecutive-naval-special-warfare-contract-301237131.html

SOURCE Aery Aviation, LLC