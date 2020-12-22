AerSale Corp. And Monocle Acquisition Corporation Announce Closing Of Business Combination

AerSale Corp., an integrated, diversified global leader in aviation aftermarket products and services, and Monocle Acquisition Corp. ("Monocle") (MNCL) - Get Report, a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that they have consummated their business combination ("Business Combination"). The Business Combination was approved by Monocle stockholders at a special meeting held on December 21, 2020. Beginning on December 23, 2020, the newly combined company, named AerSale Corporation ("AerSale"), will trade its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "ASLE" and its warrants under "ASLEW".

Nicolas Finazzo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AerSale, said, "We are pleased to mark this new chapter for AerSale. The transaction strengthens our financial position, and provides us with resources to further execute on our plans to expand our asset purchase program, extend our reach in passenger-to-freighter conversions and bring our innovative AerAware technology to market. Our decade-long relationship with our anchor investor Leonard Green & Partners will continue post-merger and becoming a public company will further strengthen our reputation as a market leader in aviation aftermarket solutions."

Headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida and with strategically located operating facilities, AerSale serves a growing global customer base. The Company's management team, averaging approximately 25 years of directly related multi-disciplined industry experience, has established customer relationships across major airlines, cargo operators, MRO shops, OEMs, government entities, and aircraft leasing companies. Supported by proprietary aircraft, engine and component pricing, utilization and transaction data, unique fleet analytics, and a highly structured opportunity identification and valuation process, AerSale's leadership has demonstrated financial success across economic cycles, and has well-positioned the Company to grow in the rapidly expanding commercial aviation aftermarket sector.

Eric Zahler, Chief Executive Officer and President of Monocle, said, "We are excited to see this merger successfully realized and congratulate AerSale on this milestone. We look forward to AerSale continuing to be the leader in the aviation aftermarket and we believe this transaction will provide significant opportunities to generate long-term shareholder value. The company is well positioned with a resilient business model and strong leadership team."

About AerSale

AerSale serves a diverse customer base operating large jets manufactured by Boeing, Airbus and McDonnell Douglas and is dedicated to providing integrated aftermarket services and products designed to help aircraft owners and operators to realize significant savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines, and components. AerSale's offerings include: Aircraft & Component MRO, Aircraft and Engine Sales and Leasing, Used Serviceable Material sales, and internally developed 'Engineered Solutions' to enhance aircraft performance, operating economics and satisfy FAA mandates (e.g. AerSafe™, AerTrak™, and now AerAware™).

