Aerospace Futures Alliance (AFA) Awards SEKISUI Aerospace

RENTON, Wash., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SEKISUI Aerospace had the privilege of attending the Aerospace Futures Alliance (AFA) 15 th Annual Aerospace Summit earlier this month. The Company was honored to receive awards for Company of the Year and the Next Generation Leader from the AFA.

The Company of the Year Award was given in recognition of SEKISUI's resiliency and dedication to the safety of our teams during these unprecedented times. In the midst of the pandemic and today's challenges, it is imperative we stay true to our commitments to our employees and to our customers. Taking decisions to shut down facilities, keep our employees whole, and ensuring the safety of our employees are of utmost importance is what SEKISUI Aerospace continues to do. Being recognized in doing this from an outside organization is both humbling and rewarding for all the hard work our whole team continues to do each day. Daniele Cagnatel, President & CEO of SEKISUI Aerospace stated, "Our mission is to provide a safe and supportive work environment for our team. We do so, by balancing the needs of our people with the need to meet our customer obligations. I am proud to have such dedicated people who have worked through so much adversity and continue to show our joint determination to one another and to our industry."

A very well deserved Next Generation Leadership Award was presented to Matea Osojnik, Sr. Director of Technology, for all the brilliant contributions she is implementing in our company. We are very proud that Matea represents SEKISUI Aerospace, leading Visionaries, Scientists, Creators, Fixers, and Inventors to be innovative and change the future of Aerospace in this generation and the next.

For over 30 years, SEKISUI Aerospace has been designing, testing, and manufacturing composite products for the aerospace industry. With complete customer satisfaction as our focus and through the relentless efforts of our skilled employees, SEKISUI Aerospace has achieved and continues to maintain an unequaled level of performance. Our consistent delivery of high quality products demonstrates our intent, integrity and dedication to our customers and to our reputation as a manufacturer. We will continue to insert intelligent automation into our manufacturing facilities that will continue to drive the future of flight well into the next century. To learn more, visit our website at www.sekisuiaerospace.com.

Contact: Jenise Hite, 360-820-2993

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aerospace-futures-alliance-afa-awards-sekisui-aerospace-301192582.html

SOURCE SEKISUI Aerospace