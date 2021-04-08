AEROMEXICO AND DELTA RETURN TO AUSTIN AND DALLAS AND INCREASE SERVICE TO HOUSTON

With the resumption of service to these two destinations, Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines will be offering service between Mexico City and four cities in Texas.

With the resumption of service to these two destinations, Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines will be offering service between Mexico City and four cities in Texas.

Mexico City, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective July 1, Aeromexico and its partner Delta Air Lines will resume daily service from Mexico City to Austin and Dallas, Texas, adding to their current weekly service from Mexico City to Houston and San Antonio, Texas. Additionally, starting next week, both carriers announce an increase in their service to Houston.

With these resumptions, the airlines will offer a total of 47 routes between the United States and Mexico, increasing connectivity to benefit their joint customers.

Austin offers cultural attractions for all types of visitors, such as the impressive Texas State Capitol, Zilker Metropolitan Park, Lady Bird Lake, and the SoCo District, renowned for its art galleries, restaurants, and music venues. It's also home to a thriving technology community and the University of Texas at Austin.

Further north, Dallas is a great business and leisure destination, featuring the largest urban art district in the United States, more than 160 museums in the metropolitan area, and the biggest and oldest zoo in Texas. It's also home to companies from important sectors such as telecommunications, information technology, financial services, and transportation.

During April, both airlines will offer approximately 3,600 flights between the U.S. and Mexico, a seven-fold increase compared to the same period in 2020.

"We are pleased with this resumption that adds to the operational recovery in the transborder market. In April, the offer of our Joint Cooperation Agreement between Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico will almost reach 600,000 seats," said Giancarlo Mulinelli, Senior Vice President of Global Sales for Aeromexico.

Both airlines offer the highest standards in safety and cleanliness protocols meant to protect their customers and employees. Delta offers the Delta CareStandard, while its main partner Aeromexico offers the Health and Sanitization Management System (HSMS).

oo0oo

Additional Information

Health and Sanitization Management System, Created by Aeromexico to protect the health of its clients and employees

Delta CareStandard. Learn about the measures and protocols that Delta has applied throughout the travel experience.

Aeromexico's Network Details of domestic and international destinations.

About Delta/ Aeromexico

Through their Joint Cooperation Agreement (JCA) Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico launched the leading transborder airline alliance between the United States and Mexico. This agreement offers more connectivity and scheduling options that benefit customers from both airlines while deepening the relationship they have shared for 20 years as members of the SkyTeam global airline alliance. Delta provides service in the United States through its connecting hubs in Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-JFK, Salt Lake City, and Seattle; and Aeromexico offers greater access to Mexico through its hubs in Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara. The airlines are enhancing the customer experience through increased connectivity, by investing in boarding gates, VIP lounges, and frequent flyer benefits through SkyMiles and Club Premier accruals. For more information on Delta Air Lines or Aeromexico visit: delta-aeromexico.com

Media Contact: amcomunicacioncorporativa@aeromexico.com

Attachment

Aeromexico's Corporate CommunicationsAeroméxicoamcomunicacioncorporativa@aeromexico.com