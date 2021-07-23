Aeroflot Launches International Flights From The Newest Terminal C At Sheremetyevo International Airport

MOSCOW, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeroflot began full operation of its international flights today from Terminal C at Sheremetyevo International Airport.

Aeroflot's decision to begin flights from the new Terminal C was driven by the increasing need for terminal capacity due to passenger demand and the start of flights to several countries.

A ceremony inaugurating the service was held with the participation of Russian Transportation Minister Vsevolod Saveliev, Director General and Chairman of the Management Board of PJSC Aeroflot Mikhail Poluboyarinov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of JSC Sheremetyevo Alexander Ponomarenko and Director General of JSC Sheremetyevo Mikhail Vasilenko.

Minister of Transportation of Russia V. Saveliev officially opened passenger check-in for flight SU2134 to Istanbul and noted the importance of the resumption of operations in Terminal C for the whole transport industry.

"It has by now become a pleasant tradition to come to Sheremetyevo for the opening of infrastructure facilities that you successfully implement," he said. "Exactly six months ago, we participated in the opening of the third runway, and today the airport can accept up to 110 million passengers per year. Today we resume international flights from the modern Terminal C. It's nice that we can afford these important and large-scale projects and compete with the global airports in Europe, America and Asia."

M.M. Vasilenko, Director General of SVO JSC, said, "Our most important task is to ensure the efficient operation and long-term development of our strategic partner Aeroflot and the Group's airlines. The operation of all Aeroflot's international flights from the ultramodern Terminal C, with its infrastructure, technology and extensive service capabilities, will ensure the highest quality of service for all categories of passengers."

In his welcoming speech, the Director General and Chairman of the Management Board of PJSC Aeroflot, Mikhail Poluboyarinov, said, "The performance of domestic and international flights by Aeroflot in the Northern Terminal Complex is of great strategic importance. It will help us to increase the volume of traffic and to develop the route network with convenient connections in Sheremetyevo. The beginning of flights from Terminal C is a new stage in the history of long-term cooperation of our airline with Sheremetyevo International Airport."

After completion of the official part of the ceremony, Minister of Transportation V. Saveliev and Aeroflot top-management representatives, accompanied by the SVO JSC's managers, learned about the features of Terminal C and the services offered to passengers as they walk through the terminal.

Terminal C is the most modern terminal in Russia and can provide the highest level of service to airlines and passengers. Terminal C combines a high technology and a unique architectural and design solutions.

Terminal C connects with Terminal B, which puts both terminals "under one roof." This connection allows passengers to use services and technologies of both terminals at once to move between terminals through the transit area in minimum time.

Modern constructivist media-installations introduce passengers to Russia as a country with a rich historical and cultural heritage. The interior features art objects and decorative wall panels dedicated to the history of Russian aviation and its heroes, and the information boards feature logos with the portrait of Pushkin.

Unique features of Terminal C:

Russia's largest centralized flight display board (68,5x6,5 m) in the check-in area

largest centralized flight display board (68,5x6,5 m) in the check-in area An automated carry-on luggage-sorting system at security screening to enhance safety and increase walk-though speed

Automated passport control system with biometrics for faster border crossing

One of the largest duty-free zones in Europe , with more than 5000 square meters for the purchase of a wide range of branded goods without lines during rush hour

, with more than 5000 square meters for the purchase of a wide range of branded goods without lines during rush hour A large amount of natural and artificial landscaping is used in the terminal, making it the greenest terminal in Russia .

In the future, with the commissioning of the second stage of Terminal C and new infrastructure, Sheremetyevo Airport will join the league of the largest aviation hubs in the world and strengthen its status of the main transit air hub between Europe and Asia.

Information and photo materials about Terminal C

Main parameters of Terminal C:

Capacity - 20 million people per year,

Area - 127,375 square metersCcheck-in counters:

62 - in the general departure lounge



4 - in customs area (red corridor)



18 - in the transfer area

Passport control booths:

70 - in the departure area (including 10 automated)



70 - in arrival area (including 10 automated)



4 - in the transfer zone + 8 boarding pass readers



8 - for crews

Jetways - 19

Luggage carousels in the arrivals area - 5

