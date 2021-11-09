Aerie Pharmaceuticals To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) - Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, ocular surface diseases and retinal diseases, today announced that the Benjamin McGraw, III, Pharm.D., Interim Executive Chairman, will participate in the following virtual investor conferences.

Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021 Time: 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time Presentation Type: Fireside Chat

Piper Sandler 33 rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference Date: Monday, November 22, 2021 Time: Beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time Presentation Type: Pre-Recorded Fireside Chat

Opthamology Day at BTIG Date: Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time Presentation Type: Fireside Chat



Select presentations will be available live and for replay viewing by visiting Aerie's website at http://investors.aeriepharma.com. A replay of certain webcasts will be available for 90 days.

Aerie is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, ocular surface diseases and retinal diseases. Aerie's first product, Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%, a once-daily eye drop approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, was launched in the United States in April 2018. In clinical trials of Rhopressa®, the most common adverse reactions were conjunctival hyperemia, corneal verticillata, instillation site pain, and conjunctival hemorrhage. More information about Rhopressa®, including the product label, is available at www.rhopressa.com. Aerie's second product for the reduction of elevated IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, Rocklatan® (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%, the first and only fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa® and the widely-prescribed PGA (prostaglandin analog) latanoprost, was launched in the United States in May 2019. In clinical trials of Rocklatan®, the most common adverse reactions were conjunctival hyperemia, corneal verticillata, instillation site pain, and conjunctival hemorrhage. More information about Rocklatan®, including the product label, is available at www.rocklatan.com. Aerie continues to focus on global expansion and the development of additional product candidates and technologies in ophthalmology, including for the treatment of dry eye, wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. More information is available at www.aeriepharma.com.

