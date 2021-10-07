Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation At The Ophthalmology Innovation Summit Retina Innovation Showcase

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) - Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, today announced that Casey Kopczynski, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer presented an overview on Aerie's retina product candidates, at the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit Retina Innovation Showcase. The slide presentation addresses Aerie's proprietary PRINT ® drug delivery platform and retina product candidates AR-1105 (dexamethasone implant, Phase 3 ready), AR-13503 (Rho kinase/Protein kinase C inhibitor implant, Phase 2a), and AR-14034 (pan-VEGF receptor inhibitor implant, preclinical).

The slide presentation from today's event is available now and may be accessed by visiting Aerie's website at http://investors.aeriepharma.com.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aerie is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, ocular surface diseases and retinal diseases. Aerie's first product, Rhopressa ® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%, a once-daily eye drop approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, was launched in the United States in April 2018. In clinical trials of Rhopressa ®, the most common adverse reactions were conjunctival hyperemia, corneal verticillata, instillation site pain, and conjunctival hemorrhage. More information about Rhopressa ®, including the product label, is available at www.rhopressa.com. Aerie's second product for the reduction of elevated IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, Rocklatan ® (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%, the first and only fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa ® and the widely-prescribed PGA (prostaglandin analog) latanoprost, was launched in the United States in May 2019. In clinical trials of Rocklatan ®, the most common adverse reactions were conjunctival hyperemia, corneal verticillata, instillation site pain, and conjunctival hemorrhage. More information about Rocklatan ®, including the product label, is available at www.rocklatan.com. Aerie continues to focus on global expansion and the development of additional product candidates and technologies in ophthalmology, including for the treatment of dry eye disease, wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. More information is available at www.aeriepharma.com.

