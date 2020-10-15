Aereos Interior Solutions Achieves Another Aviation First With Built-In #Antimicrobial High-Touch Parts For Aircraft Interiors

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aereos, Inc., an innovative global aircraft solutions provider, announces that Aereos Interior Solutions (AIS), one of its five divisions, has achieved another aviation first with the receipt of testing results confirming a high level of antimicrobial effectiveness from an independent microbiological testing laboratory. The commercially available antimicrobial silver ion technology* built into Aereos' high-touch interior products have been tested over a 24-hour period and certified as greater than 99.8% effective against microbes. This makes Aereos Interior Solutions the first company to have aircraft interior parts with antimicrobial technology certified effective against microbes. Additionally, the antimicrobial technology contained in the parts is certified by HACCP International (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point) and is approved as food contact safe by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration).

Setting Aereos Interior Solutions Apart from Other Aircraft Interior Parts Manufacturers

High-touch aircraft interior products designed and manufactured by Aereos Interior Solutions with integrated BioCote® #silver ion antimicrobial technology:

Provide long lasting protection that doesn't wear out or wash off

Reduce odor and staining causing microbes on high-touch interior surfaces

Reduce cross-contamination from surface to surface

Retain color and protection throughout each layer of the products

Certified greater than 99.8% effective against microbes

BioCote® is certified by HACCP International and is food contact approved by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration)

Meet requirements of the FAA's 14 CFR 25.853(a) regulation

David Baker, Partner at Aereos, said, "We are pleased to play a part in helping airlines build passenger confidence by introducing a line of antimicrobial high-touch aircraft parts that work 24/7, during and even between traditional cleanings by the airlines. Our introduction to the market was a combined effort of Aereos with our innovative proprietary processes and technologies developed over decades by highly skilled engineers in concert with BioCote's experienced team, leveraging 25 plus years of success in the antimicrobial field."

Significant Value to #Airlines at No Incremental Cost

Antimicrobial high-touch products at NO INCREMENTAL COST in comparison to untreated products and significantly less than O.E.M. prices

Concept-to-delivery in as little as 8 weeks

Building passenger confidence to fly

Benefits of Built-In Antimicrobial #High-Touch Cabin and Lavatory Parts

Significant Value Delivered Using Proprietary Processes

Elimination of long lead times

Ability to scale up quickly to meet customer requirements

Redesign of products to improve function and reliability

Manufacture and assembly of complex components

Known for exceptional quality

About Aereos

Aereos, a global aircraft solutions provider, encompasses experts focused on component repair and overhaul, unique FAA-engineered repair solutions, precision manufacturing and custom antimicrobial interior products. Aereos provides commercial airline, MRO, OEM and military customers with quality aircraft parts, MRO services, exceptional customer service and value from its five divisions: Atlas Aerospace, Airline Component Parts (ACP), EulessAero, Aereos Interior Solutions (AIS) and Aereos Defense.

About BioCote®

BioCote® is the market leading antimicrobial technology supplier. When manufactured into products, their antimicrobial additives provide the ultimate surface protection against microbes such as bacteria and mold, creating more hygienic products with an extended functional lifetime.

*BioCote® technology does not protect users or others against disease causing bacteria, germs, viruses or other harmful organisms. This technology is not a substitute for good hygiene and/or cleaning practices.

