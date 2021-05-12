AerCap Holdings N.V. Shareholders Approve Acquisition Of GE Capital Aviation Services

DUBLIN, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap" or the "Company") (AER) - Get Report today announced that its shareholders have approved the previously announced acquisition of GE Capital Aviation Services ("GECAS"), a General Electric business, at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today (the "Annual Meeting").

The transaction remains subject to the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals and to the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

All other proposals made to the shareholders at the Annual Meeting were approved.

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Los Angeles, Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors, that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including the impacts of, and associated responses to: the Covid-19 pandemic; our ability to consummate our previously announced acquisition of GECAS from General Electric Company; our ability to obtain requisite regulatory approval and the satisfaction of other conditions to the consummation of the acquisition of GECAS; our ability to successfully integrate GECAS's operations and employees and realize anticipated synergies and cost savings; and the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the acquisition of GECAS on relationships, including with employees, suppliers, customers and competitors. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in AerCap's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC"). In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results of AerCap, GECAS or the combined company and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

